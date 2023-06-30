The Ferrari SF90 was already an incredible supercar by all standards, be it its electrifying performance or its drop-dead gorgeous looks. The SF90 Spider dropped the roof and became a lot more appealing without losing much on the performance front. Could things get better? Not according to the craftsmen at Ferrari, which is why we stand in front of the two new SF90 variants. Designed and tested on the hallowed grounds of Maralleno, the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider variants are the next bedroom poster cars nobody had imagined.

Sitting above the standard affair SF90 and SF90 Spider, the SF90 XX duo are track-focused supercars with wilder performance and incredible levels of aero bits. Not to mention, the new styling elements make the Ferrari SF90 XX Spider quite drool-worthy. If you have the means to afford these special-edition Ferraris and are interested in getting one, you are sadly out of luck. Ferrari will be making only 1,398 of these SF90 XX supercars and all of them have been sold already.

Not all hope is lost though as these cars will, eventually, reach the auction tables someday (with inflated price tags that is). And when that happens, here’s what you should keep in mind about these limited-edition Ferraris.

Ferrari SF90 XX: What does it mean?

The ‘XX’ moniker has adorned only the most hardcore of Ferraris in the past, ones that tend to breach all regulations and are only fit to be driven on racetracks. The Ferrari XX program lets prestigious owners buy one of these limited-edition supercars but they remain with Ferrari. If the owner fancies driving one of these, they call Ferrari and the car is arranged to be driven at the nearest racetrack, complete with a pit crew preparing the car. Some of the popular models in the XX program include the Ferrari FXX, Ferrari FXX EVO, Ferrari 599 XX and Ferrari FXX-K.

The Ferrari SF90 XX is different though. Unlike the previous XX cars, the SF90 XX is road legal and that means its owners can drive it anywhere and even take it home. A first-world solution for a first-world problem.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale: What’s new?

There are big visual changes to the exterior, all of which make the standard SF90 look tame. An aggressive front bumper with larger aero intakes, two patented S-ducts on the bonnet, six side louvres, two wings on the rear and an aggressive rear bumper ensure that the SF90 XX generates a downforce of 530 kgs at 250 km/h. That’s one highly aerodynamic car!

Since it’s based on the SF90, the hybrid powertrain system with the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine is reused in a different state of tune, with power figures boosted by 30 extra horsepower, bringing the total power output to 1,030 horsepower. The SF90 XX uses an 8-speed DCT Shift-logic gearbox from the Ferrari Daytona SP3 hypercar to spice up the overall acceleration performance. A new chassis control system, borrowed from the 296 GTB, also promises to help with braking performance in the corners. But that’s not all.

Ferrari’s Formula 1 racecars have a qualifying mode that optimises the system to generate maximum power over a lap. Ferrari’s engineers have trickled this F1 tech into the SF90. The ‘Qualifying’ mode gives an extra power boost that allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds! That’s almost as fast as some electric hypercars, if not faster.

Being a Ferrari, the SF90 XX has to sound godly and hence, the engineers have piped the sound through a redesigned tube that connects the intakes to the cabin. The result? Why not see it for yourself on Ferrari’s website?

How fast does the SF90 XX go? Ferrari has hinted that the new model is significantly faster than the standard SF90.

Are there any creature comforts?

The cabin loses a lot of carpeting and insulation to save on weight. Ferrari is also using bespoke seats that weigh 10 kilograms less. That said, the cabin looks every bit as Italian as a Ferrari cabin possibly can. This includes contrasting interior panels, Alcantara bits and lots of carbon fibre bits. Despite being a track-focused car, the SF90 XX also features a 16-inch Curbed HD display for the infotainment system and vehicle control systems. The steering wheel controls are touch-sensitive as well.

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider: Is the roof the only thing missing?

Technically, yes.

The Ferrari SF90 XX Spider is based on the standard SF90 Spider but with all the ‘XX bits’ borrowed from the SF90 XX Stradale. Due to the heavy roof opening mechanism, the SF90 XX Spider is a bit slower than the coupe. The acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h comes up in a similar 2.3 seconds but the sprint to 200 km/h happens in 6.7 seconds.

What will be the Ferrari SF90 XX’s price?

Ferrari will build 799 units of the SF90 XX Stradale and will sell all of them at a price of EUR 770,000 (MYR 3,918,330) each. The SF90 XX Spider will be limited to 599 units and will carry a sticker price of EUR 850,000 (4,325,430).

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Ferrari)