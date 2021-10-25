The electric vehicle market is continuing to expand by leaps and bounds. With drivers looking for more greener and sustainable transportation, the segment continues to see new models enter the fray. The latest entry to the market is the Zeekr 001, which has just gone into production.

Billed as one of this year’s most anticipated electric vehicles, the model has already rolled off the production line in Zeekr’s Intelligent Factory in Ningbo, China. The facility is one of the most advanced of its kind with a 5G+ system allowing for agile and transparent production management.

Over 300 robots equipped with intelligent self-adaptation are tasked with putting together vehicles at the factory. Fittingly, the first to roll off the smart assembly is the company’s first electric car, the Zeekr 001.

From Concept To Reality

The Zeekr 001 was first unveiled in April 2021 prior to the Shanghai Auto Show. Based on Geely Holding Group’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA), the vehicle is able to create 400kw of power with max torque of 768 Nm through a twin motor system capable of sending the 001 from 0-100kph in just 3.8 seconds.

Since its big unveiling, Zeekr has listened to initial feedback from users who have seen and tested the 001 at dedicated Experience Centre locations. The vehicle has also undergone tweaks following real world testing, on city roads, in the mountains and even in the desert.

As a result, the final production model has been upgraded in several areas to reflect on feedback from end users. Zeekr is also working on the first Over The Air (OTA) updates to further improve the Zeekr Assisted Drive (ZAD) system. This allows the car to keep updating to the newest software technologies, giving users the best mobility experience in the future.

Additionally, the model’s 100kWh Z-Battery is able to charge from 10% to 80% within 30 minutes. With a reported range of 700km on a full charge, this allays any fears of range anxiety.

Electric Mobility Roadmap

Zeekr is already organising first deliveries of the car in October 2021. As part of its roll-out, the company is also expanding its presence with two additional Experience Centres in Hangzhou and Shanghai. The first ZEEKR Space opened last month in Hangzhou and Tianjin, with 10 more to come online within weeks.

As part of Zeekr’s commitment to create the best user experience for existing and future users, it will open ultrafast 360Kw charging stations in 10 cities by the end of the year. There will also be third party charging stations available for users across 272 cities in China.

Although predominantly focused on the China market, if the Zeekr 001 delivers as promised in the real world as it does on paper, do expect to see this good-looking EV in cities across the globe.

(Images: Zeekr)