Ever since its global debut two years ago, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been among the most desirable electric vehicles to own. With its neo-retro design and a plethora of technological features on board, the Ioniq 5 is unlike anything in the market today. However, it seems like that wasn’t enough for Hyundai and after months of development, its engineers have come up with an updated Ioniq 5. The new model offers more than just a design refresh though, as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N wears the decorated ‘N-line’ badge, a badge that adorns some of the fastest Hyundais on sale today.

A quick look at its performance figures and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N seems to be coming for blood, specifically the blood of conventional ICE-powered sports cars. With 650hp at its disposal, this crossover matches the likes of the Lamborghini Huracan and other supercars. The development happened behind closed doors at the Nurburgring race track, which also means that this Ioniq 5 N can go around corners faster than the standard model. It even has the electronic wizardry to mimic an 8-speed DCT gearbox!

Though Hyundai is yet to reveal the sticker price of the Ioniq 5 N, here’s everything else we know about this electrifying (no pun intended) hot hatchback.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s specs and features

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N uses the same battery as the standard model but thanks to its revised chemistry, it can now hold up to 84kWh of power. The range figure hasn’t been revealed yet but when needed, this Hyundai hot hatch can make 609hp and go quite fast.

However, this is an electric car and electric cars can do magic. Hyundai’s N-Grin Boost mode is the company’s way of emulating nitrous boosts from the Fast and the Furious movies. For a period of 10 seconds, the power output is boosted to 650hp and the acceleration goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. If the driver keeps pushing, the car will eventually go on to hit a top speed of 260 km/h.

When the time comes to fill up the battery, Hyundai’s 350kWh DC fast charging can top-up the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under 18 minutes. Truly incredible.

Braking and chassis upgrades

The brakes have also seen an upgrade in the new model, with 4-piston 400mm front discs and one-piston 360mm rear discs. Other than dropping anchor and putting this heavy car to a halt faster, the brakes are lightweight and have been optimised for better cooling.

The chassis is stiffer, allowing for better handling. Hyundai says it has engineered an additional 42 welding points and extra adhesives, along with reinforcements to the electric motor and battery mounts. The integrated drive axles at the front and rear are also inspired by the WRC rally cars.

An electric transmission system (sort of!)

Hyundai has developed something called the N e-shift that is allegedly emulating an 8-speed DCT transmission on an electric car. The mode will disrupt the torque flow to the wheels, emulating a manual transmission car for enhanced sportiness. Along with this, the N Active Sound+ emulates various EV sounds and noises from ICE-powered cars, played through its ten speakers (eight located inside and two on the outside).

Additionally, the N Drift Optimiser allows the driver to easily kick the car into oversteer, initiating a drift. The N Torque Distribution helps the driver control the torque distribution between the front and rear wheels using an electronic limited-slip differential.

Looking at the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s exteriors and interiors

The Ioniq 5 N looks largely similar to the standard model, save for the aggressive aero bits allowing for more downforce. The upgrades make the Ioniq 5 N 80mm longer and 50mm wider than the standard model. At 21 inches, the aluminium alloy wheels are also bigger.

The interior is draped in an all-black colour scheme, with a new N-branded steering wheel as well as certain driver aids like knee pads, shin support and a new armrest. The sports seats are also mounted about 20mm lower.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s price tag

Hyundai is yet to reveal the price of the Ioniq 5 N but considering all of its performance upgrades, it is likely to command a premium over the standard model.

