Introducing The Latest Mercedes-Maybach Sedan And SUV

Mercedes-Maybach, the ultimate luxury sub brand of Mercedes-Benz, has released two highly exclusive models, the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

The new pinnacle of luxury for Mercedes, the 2022 Maybach sedan and SUV with prices starting from RM1.9 million onwards and RM1.8 million onwards respectively – of course prices depend on each individual’s personalisation options and so forth. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class represents automotive luxury now more than ever thanks to numerous digital innovations and technical finesse, while the GLS SUV sets the highest standards of modernisation in the SUV division.

Sagree Sardien, the president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia shares that, “Mercedes-Maybach is the pinnacle of automotive excellence at Mercedes-Benz, with its unique heritage at the forefront of luxury experience, setting the highest standards in style, comfort and outstanding craftsmanship; these new vehicles today are taking the next step towards exclusive luxury, setting the benchmark in this segment.”

We take a closer look at the Maybach S 580 and Maybach GLS 600 below:

The new Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class expresses the superlative luxury with a number of exclusive features that particularly suitable for chauffeured driving. It is a well-conceived combination of sublime beauty and trailblazing technology – with an emphasis on comfort and safety, providing only the best in class for buyers.

The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

The unique combination of comfort, technology and luxury, it extends the portfolio of the Mercedes-Maybach brand by combining the body design and technical basis of the GLS with the luxury of a top class saloon car. It sees the body form and superior, robust technical basis provided by the GLS, the S-Class among SUVs, with all the technical and material luxury of a top-class saloon car. It stylishly yet emphatically shows its special standing among the Mercedes-Benz SUVs.

Click here to find out more about the Mercedes-Maybach sedan or SUV.

(all images from Mercedes-Benz Malaysia)