Jeep Reveals Its Electrification Roadmap With New Fully Electric Model

Jeep, a brand renowned for its off-roading prowess, is going all electric.

During Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan presentation held recently, the automotive manufacturer unveiled a brand new full electric Jeep SUV. According to the group’s CEO, Carlos Tavares, Jeep’s first-ever 100 percent battery-electric SUV will go on sale early next year.

The model, which doesn’t have am official name yet, is aimed at expanding the brand reach of Jeep whilst taking the brand’s vision of Zero Emission Freedom forward. Jeep is also looking to fast track its global initiatives toward the full electrification of its SUV portfolio.

Electric Avenue

Jeep is the latest automotive brand that has hooked itself to the EV bandwagon and it’s a pretty big deal. Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is undoubtedly one of the first and foremost SUV brands that brought off-roading capability and versatility to drivers.

Priding itself on fuelling extraordinary journeys for owners, the brand carries a wide range of models that provides owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Its current line-up includes the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe.

Now, the legendary brand’s off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative. A move that will bring 4xe into a new era of 4×4. All Jeep brand SUVs, according to the brand, will have an electrified variant by 2025.

The first decisive step towards Jeep’s electrified future will take place with its new BEV (battery electric vehicle). However Stellantis hasn’t revealed any details bar some photos of its new battery-electric crossover. As far as we can tell, the Jeep electric model adopts the staple signature brand design DNA.

At the front, the model adopts the iconic 7-segment grille, along with the usual muscular aesthetics. According to Jeep, the model will debut in Europe some time in the first half of 2023. The brand will release more information on its electric crossover in the months ahead.

(Images: Jeep)