Justin Bieber x Vespa: Up Close With The All-White, Limited-Edition Scooter

Here’s something ardent Beliebers would love — a Justin Bieber x Vespa collaboration.

Popstar Justin Bieber has brought his creative spirit to the Vespa brand to produce a limited-edition scooter that looks every inch a classic beauty.

The Vespa Sprint designed by Bieber has an all-white body, complete with white helmet and accessories. In fact everything, even the rims, saddle, grip, and logo, are in white. Each scooter comes with a bag and a pair of gloves.

More about the Justin Bieber X Vespa collection

What are the specs

The Justin Bieber X Vespa comes in three engine types — 50, 125 and 150cc. According to Vespa, all of them have been revamped in accordance with the most recent environmental regulations. The scooter has full-Led lights and 12-inch wheel rims.

“The fresh, youthful geometry of the vehicle makes up a light yet protective body while the handlebar, with its unmistakable evocative rectangular headlight, supports an extremely modern full colour multifunctional TFT display, in sync with all smartphone functions,” Vespa said in a statement.

Bieber wanted to put his own spin on the brand

“The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris,” Bieber said. “I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like ‘I want to ride one of those.’”

“Being able to express myself, whether it’s through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing — it’s a part of me. Ultimately the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things,” he added.

This is the first-ever automotive collaboration by the “Peaches” hitmaker. On the other hand, the iconic luxury scooter brand from Italian manufacturer Piaggio has previously collaborated with designers such as Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior and Sean Wotherspoon for exclusive brand collections.

The Justin Bieber X Vespa collaboration will be launching in the US on 18 April and in Europe on 20 April. The price has not yet been revealed.

(Main and featured images: Vespa/@vespa/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur