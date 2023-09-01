A cursory glance at Lamborghini’s 60 year pedigree will be enough to affirm the brand’s indisputable place among the motoring greats, what with their enviable stable of thoroughbred marquees such as the 350 GT, the Miura, and the Countach. And now, a new, electrified chapter is set to begin with the introduction of the Lamborghini Revuelto.

For quite some time now, the carmaker has toyed with the prospect of making their first production foray into the hybrid and electric market, as evidenced by one-off concepts such as the unapologetically otherworldly Lamborghini Terzo Millennio and most recently, the Lamborghini Lanzador.

Lamborghini Revuelto makes its official debut in Malaysia

But before a fully electric model is set to grace the production line at the Automobili Lamborghini headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, a more tentative (if one can even associate the brand with the word) approach emerges by ways of a scintillating replacement for the 12-year-old Avendator nameplate. Meet the Lamborghini Revuelto, the brand’s very first hybrid plug-in HPEV (High-Performance Electrified Vehicle).

Debuting globally in March of this year, the car has finally made its way over to local shores this month and was revealed in the metal at Subang’s EX8 event space earlier today.

Fans of the brand will no doubt be well accustomed to their use of exceedingly rakish, angular lines that help achieve the signature brand of unbridled, prowling aggression that is inherent to modern Lamborghinis, and the Revuelto is a bearer of that longstanding design language.

With that said the overall look of the car itself appears to be a less dramatic evolution from its predecessor as opposed to a complete reworking altogether. Recessed headlights housed in triangular cutouts are accentuated by sideways ‘Y’ shaped daytime running lights, a theme which is replicated in the rear fascia. Intakes from the front are reminiscent of the Aventador’s and to some extent, even the Murcielago and Diablo.

But it’s from the side where the family bloodline is most readily, with a familiar character line that stretches from the front wheel arches over to muscular rear haunches. Lamborghini has clarified that every major and minor system in this new model has been substantially re-engineered ‘in the tube’, if not developed fresh from the ground up.

Beyond the standard range of manufacturer colours, owners may also select from a customisable range of 400 bodywork hues, in addition to a mix of fine leathers and Corsa-Tex fabric in Dinamica® microfiber in 70 shades.

Roaring into electrification with V12 power

Performance-wise, this is where things get interesting. While this may be Lamborghini’s inaugural hybrid, they have by no means watered down the Revuelto’s sporting credentials with a turbocharged heart. Instead, you’ll still hear the distinct howl of the brand’s 6.5-litre V12, this time tuned to produce 813 horsepower with a rev range of over 9,000 RPM.

Electrification comes by way of three electric motors powered by a high-specific power (4500 W/kg) battery pack: two up front for each wheel, and one in the rear to power the rear wheels. With that combined, you’re looking at a power output of 1,001 horsepower. With a 0-100 km/h time of 2.5 seconds, the Revuelto is faster than any Aventador ever produced.

For power delivery, a brand-new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox ensures precise, lightning-fast gear shifts to shave precious time off that 0-100 figure. As with the Aventador preceding it, the Revuelto is an all-wheel drive car.

The point of owning a Lamborghini is rarely ever meant to exemplify civility but if need be, the Revuelto can be driven in a variety of different drive modes to suit the occasion it finds itself in. Città mode restricts the car to using only its electric motors for reasonable, inter-city distances.

Up it to Strada, which most owners will make frequent use of, and you’ll be able to access 873 horsepower for regular driving. Not that there’s anything remotely regular about those power figures.

Put it into Sport and that number increases to 894 with firmer suspension, under the onus of weekend track day needs. Finally, Corsa takes the Revuelto up to its full 1,001 horsepower figure. Needless to say, it’s not for the faint of heart.

Moving on to creature comforts and the Revuelto delivers in spades, with Lamborghini revising their cockpit design to feature a tablet-sized 8.4-inch touchscreen in the centre console for all of the car’s fundamental amenities, forgoing physical buttons.

The passenger also gets to enjoy a 9.1-inch touchscreen strip recessed above the glovebox. As is the case for all cars in this class, the driver’s seat is equipped with a fully-digital 12.1-inch instrument cluster. A new infotainment interface pulls the strings across all three displays, which the brand assures can be fully customised to suit individual customer needs.

And in a first for Lamborghini, the Revuelto introduces the brand’s first suite complete ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) suite, which includes Active Lane Departure Warning (ALDW), Lane Change Warning (LCW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

“We are thrilled to witness the arrival of the Lamborghini Revuelto, a groundbreaking vehicle that redefines the boundaries of performance and electrification in the automotive industry. The demand for Lamborghini supercars has always been strong in Malaysia. We are confident that Revuelto, which has established a new benchmark in performance, on-board technology and driving pleasure will continue to captivate our discerning customers.” said Automobili Lamborghini Region Director for the Asia Pacific, Francesco Scardaoni, on account of the Lamborghini Revuelto’s launch in Malaysia.

