When it comes to luxury SUVs, the Range Rover has led by example for half a century. The latest model is set to continue that long-standing streak. Yes, Land Rover has a New Range Rover in its garage, and it does look exceptionally good.

Range Rover is the original luxury SUV and has led by example for 50 years, combining serene comfort and composure with all-conquering capability. The New Range Rover is the most desirable yet, mixing breath-taking modernity and aesthetic grace with technological sophistication and seamless connectivity.

According to the marquee, the new model is a manifestation of Jaguar Land Rover’s vision of creating the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles. The new model writes a new chapter in the unique story of pioneering innovation that has been a Range Rover hallmark for more than 50 years.

The New Range Rover is built upon Land Rover’s new flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture, MLA-Flex. By combining state-of-the-art engineering techniques with new levels of virtual development and Land Rover’s punishing development programme, the new model delivers new standards of quality.

Stylish Rugged Looks

In terms of design, the New Range Rover traces its origins back through the generations. Reminiscent of past models, the new SUV features a signature falling roofline, strong waistline, and characteristically short front overhang. Combined with the formal front end, upright windscreen, and distinctive boat tail rear, which tapers in plain view, they combine to define Range Rover’s proportions and its peerless presence.

Flush elements and tight tolerances are a hallmark of the new Range Rover and design-enabling technologies contribute to its sophisticated honed-from-solid appearance. This includes flush glazing, a hidden waist rail finisher and seamless laser-welded roof joints. The distinctive hidden-until-lit rear lights are also critical to the success of the design and will become a Range Rover signature.

At Home In Any Environment

Catering to a diverse range of drivers, the new model is equipped with a suite of efficient mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. A choice of four, five or seven-seat interiors will be made available across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs. Land Rover will also introduce a pure-electric Range Rover set to join the line-up in 2024.

The extended Range plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrains provide CO2 emissions below 30g/km, with a WLTP certified pure-electric driving range of up to 100km (62 miles). They deliver an expected real-world pure-electric driving range of up to 80km (50 miles) – enough for typical Range Rover customers to complete up to 75 per cent of trips using electric power only.

Customary Range Rover capability and composure is provided by Land Rover’s pioneering Integrated Chassis Control system, which controls the most comprehensive array of chassis technologies ever fitted to a vehicle of this kind.

All-Wheel Steering provides greater high-speed stability and the tightest turning circle of any Land Rover, while advanced Electronic Air Suspension pre-emptively reacts to the road ahead using eHorizon navigation data. New Dynamic Response Pro technology provides fast-reacting electronic roll control for elevated composure and agility in all environments.

Designed With Modern Refinements

The New Range Rover arrives with a suite of innovative technologies contributing to the model’s peerless comfort and refinement. New third-generation Active Noise Cancellation technology delivers one of the quietest cabins on the road. It builds on the hushed and sealed body architecture by using microphones on the outside of the vehicle and headrest speakers on the inside to create personal quiet zones for the cabin occupants – much like high-end active noise cancelling headphones.

Adding to that the new model also offers intuitive voice control with Amazon Alexa built-in. Using natural voice commands enables customers to manage everything from favourite infotainment features and music track selection to navigation or phone contacts – all while keeping their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road.

Comfort and wellbeing are enhanced by Cabin Air Purification Pro, which combines dual-nanoe X technology for allergen reduction and pathogen removal to help significantly reduce odours and viruses, while CO2 Management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration enhance air quality. Advanced nanoe X technology is scientifically proven to significantly reduce viruses and bacteria including SARS-CoV-2 viruses.

The arrival of the New Range Rover continues to make it one of the must-have luxury SUVs globally. Land Rover will also provide more scope for owners who want a truly individual vehicle in the form of the New Range Rover SV. Featuring Special Vehicle Operations’ design and engineering passion for modern luxury, performance, and capability, this model is slated to go on sale in 2022.

For now though, the New Range Rover can be ordered through Wearnes Automotive.

(Images: Land Rover)