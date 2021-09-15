Mercedes-Benz EQ: A Sneak Peek At Some Upcoming Electric Models

With full electric models being the way forward, Mercedes-Benz introduces its EQ range – a stable of stunning, futuristic vehicles.

Speaking to Britta Seeger, a member of the boards of management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales, she mentions that “2021 is an extremely important year in our electric initiative: with the EQA, EQS, EQB and now EQE, we have celebrated four world premieres of fully electric passenger cars at Mercedes-Benz Cars.”

Thus at the International Motor Show (IAA) 2021, in Munich, Germany, which this year was a phygital event – part physical, part digital – we got to check out some of the exciting Mercedes EQ models which will soon be available for consumers.

Here’s a quick look at some of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQ models:

EQS 53 AMG

At the heart of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is its performance-oriented drive concept with two motors. The powerful electric powertrain with one motor each at the front and rear axles has fully-variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, which optimally transmits the drive power to the asphalt in all driving conditions. The basic version achieves a maximum total output of 658 horsepower, with a maximum motor torque of 950 Nm. It is equipped with a powerful 400-volt battery manufactured using the latest lithium-ion technology that has a usable energy content of 107.8 kWh.

EQE

The EQE features a sporty ‘purpose design’ with all the characteristic elements of Mercedes-EQ, one-bow lines and cab-forward design. The EQE is more compact than the EQS and has a wheelbase that is 90 millimetres shorter, at 3120 millimetres. In terms of external dimensions, it is comparable to the CLS. Like the latter, it has no tailgate but a fixed rear window and a boot lid. The interior dimensions even clearly exceed those of today’s E-Class. The battery has a usable energy content of 90 kWh, and the range of up to 660 km, which makes it suitable for touring.

Maybach EQS

With the Concept EQS, Mercedes-Maybach is providing a clear preview of the first fully electric series-production model for the tradition-steeped luxury brand. The SUV concept vehicle is based on the modular architecture for luxury- and executive-class electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz and takes the exclusivity of Maybach into a locally emission-free future.

EQG

The 4×4 qualities of the “G”, which have always set the highest standard, will not only find their way into the age of electric mobility, but will be developed even further in some areas. The Concept EQG thus offers a promising preview of what a Mercedes-Benz G-Class with battery-electric drive will be capable of.

