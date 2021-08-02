Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Introduces 2 Variants Of The New E-Class

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia recently unveiled its new E-Class, now available in two variants for the local market.

The Mercedes-Benz new E-Class is the first line to be introduced by Sagree Sardien, as the brand’s local president and chief executive officer (CEO), who takes the reins from Dr. Claus Weidner.

With over 14 million vehicles delivered since 1946 globally, the E-Class is the bestselling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz. And now refreshed with a new attitude, the new E-Class portrays a new form of luxury with the latest innovation and exclusivity, available in two variants: the Mercedes-Benz E 300 AMG Line and the E 200 Avantgarde.

Here’s a closer look at both models:

Mercedes-Benz E 300 AMG Line

First we check out the new E 300 AMG Line, which features with a new bumper in the style of the AMG Performance model and 19-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels. And the new E-Class rear end is also with a new bumper, split tail lamps and a new boot lid. The inner design of the tail lamps was revised for all models.

Performance wise, the 2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine packs 258 horsepower with a torque of 370 Nm, making it capable of completing the century sprint in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.

Of course it comes with the host of comfort and interior features as well as safety and assistance package, which is already expected from a quality carmaker like Mercedes-Benz.

The new E-Class has the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems providing cooperative support to drivers. This results in an especially high level of active safety: as the E-Class is able to react if the driver doesn’t. For example, the active parking assist with PARKTRONIC and 360° camera on the E 300 AMG Line makes it possible to enter and leave parking spaces automatically.

The new E 300 AMG Line is priced around RM375,000 prior to taxes.

Mercedes-benz E 200 Avantgarde

As standard, the E 200 comes with the attractive Avantgarde exterior, which significantly emphasises the dynamism and elegance of the vehicle. Its features include a sleek new grille with newly-designed LED high performance headlamps and tail lights, bonnet with a pronounced power domes, and complemented with 18-inch 5-twin spoke light alloy wheels. The interplay of all design features results in a desirable vehicle.

Plus, there are two new paint colours – grey metallic and high-tech silver available for the new E-Class as part of the model refresh.

Meanwhile, under the hood, the E 200 packs 197 horsepower with 320 Nm of torque, which allows it to go from 0-100km/h in slight above 7 seconds, and having a top speed of 240km/h.

The new E 200 Avantgarde priced around RM326,000 before taxes.

For more information or to place a booking, visit the Mercedes-Benz Malaysia website.