Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Introduces Its First Electric Car Locally

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets motion for electric mobility with introduction of the all-new EQA, paving the claim to “Lead in electric.”

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia kicks off its local EV and sustainability strategy with the launch of the much-anticipated EQA 250 through a holistic approach showcased across all business touch points including infrastructure and education. The luxury brand strives forward to pave the way for future mobility in Malaysia, in line with the company’s global direction to go all-electric by 2030 where market conditions allow.

The EQA is the entry level to the all-electric world of Mercedes-Benz EQ. As such, it is an important vehicle along the path towards the electrification of all vehicle. As a sole variant, the EQA 250 has a combined electric consumption of 17.6 kWh/100km and total range of 429 kilometres.

The EQA features the black panel radiator grille with central star that is the hallmark of Mercedes-EQ. A further distinctive design feature of the all-electric world of Mercedes-EQ vehicles is the continuous light strip at front and rear. A horizontal fibre-optic strip connects the daytime running lights of the full-LED headlamps, ensuring a high level of recognisability both in daylight and at night. The inside of the headlamps is finished to a high level of quality, detail and precision. Blue colour highlights within the headlamp reinforce the signature appearance. The LED tail lamps merge seamlessly into the tapered LED light strip, thus underlining the impression of width in the rear view of the EQA.

The seating position is high and upright, as is typical for an SUV – making it not only comfortable for getting in and out, but also good in terms of all-round visibility. Utility value was one of the general focuses during development. The rear seat backrest is 40:20:40 split-folding.

The EQA is also a true Mercedes when it comes to passive safety. Unique to EQ, the vehicle features Acoustic ambient protection alert pedestrians and cyclists when driving virtually silently. The acoustic presence indicator generates specific Mercedes-Benz sounds outside of the vehicle up to a speed of 20 km/h. As part of this it differentiates between driving forwards and reversing.

The EQA is fitted with a lithium-ion battery with a high energy density. The battery is made up of five modules and is located underneath the passenger compartment in the middle of the vehicle. The lowest point of the vehicle, however, is the lower edge of the side skirts, giving the EQA more than 200 mm of ground clearance. A battery guard in the front area of the battery is able to prevent the energy storage unit from being pierced by foreign objects. Naturally the EQA also had to go through the brand’s normal and very thorough crash test programme. Stringent requirements for the battery and all components carrying electrical current also apply.

Here’s a closer look at the Mercedes-Benz EQA