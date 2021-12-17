Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Introduces The New S-Class

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia recently launched it flagship vehicle, the locally assembled new Mercedes-Benz S-Class – setting the benchmark of luxury limousines.

Having sold over 18,000 models of the S Class locally, since its introduction into our shores, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is arguably one of the most iconic luxury cars in the market. Often bought to be driven in, it doesn’t forget the driver as well, who’s compartment is also endowed with a number of niceties and not to mention spaciousness.

We find out more about the new Mercedes-Benz S 580 e below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (@mercedesbenzmalaysia)

Design

First we take a look at the exteriors. Cleverly contoured surfaces with a sculptured look create special light effects. While the front section appears rather handsome, as it impresses with its high-status radiator grille, plus of course, the iconic three star emblem – nowadays only found in the S-Class models. The Mercedes S 580 e is essentially designed as a classic saloon, with perfect proportions. Plus the new aluminum hybrid body shell (with an aluminum content exceeding 50 percent) provides a high level of crash safety, lower weight and a highly rigid body shell to ensure outstanding handling characteristics accompanied by excellent noise and vibration comfort.

Meanwhile, the interiors see modern luxury amped up in the S-Class. The luxurious ambience with lounge character is marked by elegance, high quality and lightness. The dashboard with its new modern surface design and ergonomic display arrangement is a particular highlight, as the sculptured look of the dashboard, centre console and armrests appears to float above an expansive interior landscape. Plus the systematic reduction in the number of controls underscores the minimalist appearance of the interior.

Performance

Packing a 3-litre engine with a nine gear transmission producing 500 Nm of torque, the new Mercedes S Class is capable of completing the century sprint in around 5 seconds, which for a sedan of its size is pretty impressive. Additionally, the S 580 e offers an estimated 100km pure electric driving range, courtesy of its hybrid electric motor, which itself is capable of producing 440 Nm of torque.

Safety

As per usual, and expected of Mercedes, the new S-Class comes fitted with the brands best safety features, to help protect all road users. Among them is the brand’s Pre Safe assistance system which reduces the risk of injuries for passengers, in the event of a side collision – among its other safety systems

What is unusual it that, this new S-Class features the world’s first rear airbags, which are integrated into the backrests of the front seats and deploy in a severe front impact. They deploy gently and protect strapped-in outer rear seat passengers against contact with the front seats. The loads on the head and neck can thus be reduced significantly.

Here’s a closer look at the locally-assembled Mercedes S 580 e: