Mercedes-Benz Is Looking For An Electric Range Of 1,000km With Vision EQXX

Mercedes-Benz wants to take electric range and efficiency to the next level. They’re calling it Vision EQXX.

Designed for electromobility road trips, the German automaker is determined to redefine range and efficiency for electric vehicles in the electric era. In short, Mercedes-Benz wants to lead the way in creating electric cars with outstanding range and exceptional efficiency, which will make electric powered cars suitable for every journey and will speed adoption.

To be fair, Mercedes-Benz knows what they’re talking about. The auto manufacturer is already topping the charts when it comes to real-world range with the EQS, as evidenced by a recent Edmunds test where an EQS 450+ travelled 680km on one charge. 124 km further than any other car previously tested.

But Mercedes-Benz is not resting on its laurels. Driven by the idea of zero impact on the planet and a highly responsible use of green energy, the brand is working intensively to take range and efficiency to a whole new level. The Vision EQXX is the result of this intent as it demonstrates the gains that are possible through rethinking the fundamentals.

This includes advances across all elements of its cutting-edge electric drivetrain as well as the use of lightweight engineering and sustainable materials. Complete with a barrage of innovative and intelligent efficiency measures, including advanced software, Vision EQXX serves as a gateway to explore new frontiers of efficiency.

Making An Electric Road Trip A Possibility

There’s a reason why road trips have been a cultural touchstone for at least 70 years. It’s told stories from the highway in books, movies, and music. The road trip defines freedom, individuality, the very spirit of the automobile and the passing world. This urge to explore, discover and revel in the world beyond our horizon is part of what it is to be human.

The journey to electric mobility is a road trip; as exhilarating as it is challenging, as unknown as it is certain. The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is a vehicle designed for that road trip. It answers the progressive demands of a modern generation of customers for and emotionality through innovation.

Part of a far-reaching technology programme, this software-defined research prototype was engineered with creativity, ingenuity, and determination to deliver one of the planet’s most efficient cars – in every respect.

The result of this is an efficiency masterpiece that, based on internal digital simulations in real-life traffic conditions, will be capable of exceeding 1,000 kilometres on a single charge with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres.

Vision EQXX At A Glance

By ripping up the automotive engineering rule book, Mercedes-Benz has built a software-driven electric car that re-imagines the road trip for the electric era. At the same time, it presents a highly progressive interpretation of the fundamental Mercedes-Benz principles of modern luxury and Sensual Purity.

Rather than simply increasing the size of the battery, the cross-functional, international team focused on maximising long- distance efficiency. They pulled out all the stops in drivetrain efficiency, energy density, aerodynamics, and lightweight design.

Improvements are also centred toward improving aero efficiency with a target for a drag coefficient of cd 0.175. Ultra-low-rolling-resistance tyres with optimised aerodynamic geometry will also be used, combined with lightweight magnesium wheels for increased range.

Lightweight brake discs made from aluminium alloy will also be utilised by the Vision EQXX to help keep weight down. The Electric-only chassis with lightweight F1 subframe will also bring racing efficiency to the open road for drivers.

The Vision EQXX will also utilise innovative recycled and plant-based materials remove waste from landfill and lower carbon footprint. Inspired by natural forms and in partnership with innovative start-ups, Mercedes engineers will use advanced digital tools to lower weight and reduce waste by removing excess material assisted by 3D printing.

As part of its design, the Vision EQXX will feature ultra-thin roof panels that feed into the battery system for up to 25 km of extra range. The model’s intuitive and intelligent user interface and user experience with guidance and assistance for efficient driving brings even closer harmony for the electric age.

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)