Only 500 units of the Aston Martin Valhalla were launched globally, and out of that limited production run, only 1% or five units arrived on our shores – of which only three now remain for purchase. That too, if one can afford the hefty price tag affixed to the Aston Martin Valhalla, a whooping 600,000 British Pounds (which roughly translates to around RM3.5 million – before taxes!)

Here’s a closer look at the exteriors of the latest supercar released by Aston Martin Lagonda:

Sadly we have not been able to venture out and check out the Aston Martin Valhalla physically, and so can only read about its prowess. Here’s the little we know so far about the truly driver-focused mid-engined hybrid supercar.

At the heart of the machine lies a hybrid engine, comprising a V8 engine capable of producing a staggering 950 horsepower – when coupled with the battery – which would probably feel like heaven (pun intended) for petrol heads.

Supplementing this new V8 engine is a 150kW/400V battery hybrid system utilising a pair of E-Motors. And if running in EV-only mode, the Aston Martin Valhalla is capable of a maximum 130km/h and has a zero-emission range of 15km.

Of course the petrol/battery powertrain, with a stunning 1,000 Nm of torque makes the Valhalla capable of completing the century sprint in under 3-seconds (2.5 seconds to be exact).

Built with chassis, aerodynamic and electronics expertise forged in Formula One , and a cutting- edge hybrid powertrain technology at its heart, Valhalla is a formidable technological showcase. Yet far from engineering the driver out of the loop, Valhalla’s sole focus is immersing them in a new kind of supercar driving experience. One which brings unprecedented excitement, enjoyment, and driver engagement to the top of the supercar sector.

Valhalla is a new generation Aston Martin, it defines a new driver and driving experience – ‘the Mastery of Driving’, a true ultra-luxury, exclusive, British supercar.

To find out more, visit Aston Martin’s official website, and to enquire about bookings, drop a line to Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur.