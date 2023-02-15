Perodua Launches New Axia Models In Malaysia

The latest entrants in the Malaysian automobile market are Perodua’s new Axia models: AV, SE, X and G. On 14 February 2023, Malaysia’s largest car manufacturer unveiled its latest Axia variants with new active safety features and other advanced mechanisms like smart interiors, driver assist features and a better wheelbase of 2,525 mm.

Perodua Axia 2023: Then and now

As per Perodua’s official website, their latest models have been equipped with better features than the previous iterations that were introduced in 2014. They have been integrated with features like advanced safety assist (A.S.A), pre-collision warnings and better pedal misoperation control. They have also been equipped with driving assists, which help with blind spot monitoring, hill-start assists and traction control.

Furthermore, the Axia engine has seen a promising upgrade, as the company replaced its old 4-speed auto transmission with D-CVT. This advanced feature accelerates the engine’s efficiency, thereby enabling higher fuel economy in the car. Notably, the all-new Axia comes in five colour variants: Coral blue, granite grey, lava red, glittering silver and solid ivory white.

Axia models redefined with new specifications

The initial variant is the Perodua Axia 1.0 G, which comes with standard features like vehicle stability control, an anti-lock braking system, two airbags, child seat anchors, halogen headlamps and body-coloured B pillars. However, it lacks the advanced safety assist features that are currently only available in Axia 1.0 AV. The Axia 1.0 X also has a tilt steering wheel, which is a new addition to Axia. This feature basically allows you to position the steering according to your seating convenience.

Additionally, the Axia 1.0 AV has a dynamic design and features advanced tech including all of the safety assist features, six airbags and an auto-high beam (which is also a first for an Axia).

Here are all of the new Axia models which come with a 5-year or 150000 km standard warranty from the company.

Perodua Axia 1.0 AV

Price: RM 49500

Perodua Axia 1.0 SE

Price: RM 44000

Perodua Axia 1.0 X

Price: RM 40000

Perodua Axia 1.0 G

Price: RM 38600

To book your car, you can head over to the official booking site.

(Hero image and featured image credit: Perodua’s official website)