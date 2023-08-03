Porsche has made history in Southeast Asia by becoming the first brand to conduct the fastest single journey in an EV from Thailand to Singapore. The car chosen for this record run was the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo – the marque’s first all-electric sports car. Three drivers: journalists Pholpat Salayakanond from Thailand, Pan Eu Jin from Malaysia and Desmond Chan from Singapore took the wheel and completed the journey in an overall time of just 29 hours and 15 minutes.

From Left to Right: Pan Eu Jin, Pholpat Salayakanond and Desmond Chan from Singapore completed the journey with the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismoe in an overall time of just 29 hours and 15 minutes.



The Taycan Record Run with Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

The three drivers’ electrifying trail into the record books began at dawn on 18 July 2023. The Taycan was brought to the starting point: a Shell Recharge station at Bang Yai, on the outskirts of Bangkok. After topping up the car using ABB’s fastest 360 kW DC charger at this station, at exactly 04:00 AM local time, official timekeepers TAG Heuer started the clock, and the participants silently cruised out of the station, on their way toward Singapore.

Given the unpredictability of the route ahead, drivers were assured knowing that the car would be able to handle any road condition. The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo was shod in high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, critically acclaimed for its handling reactivity and excellent braking performance in any situation for optimum safety.

With the car’s navigation pointed straight out of Bangkok, the three voyagers made haste to the first pit stop on their route, as their first sunrise greeted them at Hua Hin. The journey was long but by nightfall, the trio smoothly managed to reach customs at the Sadao border, making a beeline to their mid-point, at Porsche Centre Penang.

Rapid charging at the EV stations implemented by Shell

The Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

There, they took a quick break before continuing on their mission in the night. For the automobile, it received a recharge from the recently upgraded twin-175kW DC chargers, bringing up to 350 kW at the centre. The Taycan went from 5 to 80 per cent state-of-charge in less than 23 minutes. Not long after, the trio were back on the road. This time, they were supported by Bright Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) LED headlights to shine their journey through the dark.

On all three drivers’ wrists was an additional timekeeping companion – the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 and TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition smartwatch. Taking watchmaking to new heights, the TAG Heuer Connected Watch is the ultimate expression of excellence in technology, connectivity and design.

At 10:15 AM on 18th July, the car pulled up to the finishing line – the SG50 Lattice structure within the picturesque grounds at Gardens by the Bay. With the iconic skyline of modern Singapore in the background, the record-setting Taycan arrived triumphantly.

The Porsche automobile with Bright Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) LED headlights on

The Porsche Tayca Cross Turismo is indeed unique with an 800V charging architecture. Each charging interval taken on this route lasted no more than 25 minutes on average. Elevated and unlike any other EV, the Porsche Taycan is also optimally prepared for adventure with additional space and ground clearance.

“Since we first introduced the all-electric sports car in 2020, the Porsche Taycan has been well-received with growing demand from EV sports car fans in Malaysia. Together with Porsche Singapore and Porsche Thailand, we are pleased to spearhead the first cross-border EV drive across three countries – Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, proving that seamless long-distance travel in an EV is now a reality,” said Christopher Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Sime Darby

Auto Performance.