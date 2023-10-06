Revving Up The Go-Karting Industry With Weiron Tan

For Weiron Tan, motorsports has always been in his blood. And after our brief interview, it’s hard to believe that it’s not gasoline running through his veins, because his eyes light up every time we broach the topic of racing or go-karting. In fact, Tan has been enamoured by cars ever since the tender age of 13, and he’s never looked back.

This is why it’s so apt to see him running Evolt Karting today – a recent business venture of his – since it’s through go-karts that Tan would be introduced to the world of motorsports.

So what challenges does a go-kart operator face? And how exactly does his racing experience come into play? Tan shares all of that and more.

First of all, why go-karting as a business?

It’s not my first time, actually. I ran my first go-karting business back in 2018, which I had juggled with my racing career. And I sold that business – thankfully – before the pandemic.

Then the pandemic hit, and I got a lot of time to dwell on my future. That’s when I realised that the scary part about racing is that everything is unpredictable. There’s no real stability in motorsports, as much as you try to control all the variables on your end.

That’s why when the chance came up again to open Evolt Karting, I took it.

Go-karting is such a niche business. Is it a competitive industry to be in?

It is a very niche industry indeed. But it can be made much, much worse by people who are purely in it for the money. Anyone can open a go-kart track. But I promised myself that if I were to do this, I would really care about every detail.

That meant finding the right place and products, running electric karts instead of gas-powered ones, and making sure all the operations are carried out with high standards. So that’s what I’m trying to do now. To set the bar high for this industry.

What obstacles do you face in setting this high bar?

Our biggest struggle is manpower and having the right team. Because hiring people with the appropriate skillset would be pointless. This is especially tough because not many people have a motorsports background in Malaysia. Thankfully, we have good trainers on hand, so we can fill the gaps in skills within our various teams.

Does your racing experience come into play at Evolt Karting?

Definitely. You often see operators of go-kart tracks who don’t even care about their main equipment, which is their karts.

Over here, we pride ourselves on getting the tiny details right, all of which I’d gotten from my time in motorsports. These are the things people don’t see: optimal pressure of tyres, changing them in the appropriate lifespan, cleaning the components, making sure every piece is functioning well.

And thanks to electric karts, we can automatically control the drivers’ speed at certain sectors, like when there’s a car blocking the track. This makes it safer for everyone, including my track marshals. Safety is always a priority.

It seems like electric karts help with sustainability. Is that true?

Yes, it does. In fact, our fleet of karts, as fast as they are, take up less energy than our air-conditioning! We’re looking at making Evolt Karting more energy efficient. And I hope to make it a self-sustaining hub. We want to install solar panels and look at ways other to decrease our power usage too.

This has been an interesting conversation. What’s next for Evolt Karting?

I’d love to encourage more local talents to join the sport, and I believe I can do that through leisure karting because it’s open to everyone –regardless of if they have a car or driving license. I’ve been exposed to such an enjoyable time in motorsports because of go-karting as a child, and I hope that I can do the same for budding athletes out there. And that’s only one of the many ways I wish to change the motorsports landscape in the country.