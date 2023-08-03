An Unforgettable Road Trip: KL To Johor Bahru With Cycle & Carriage

Picture this – three friends, a luxury electric vehicle, and a journey of over 300 kilometres filled with incredible food, great conversations, and spectacular scenery.

This is the fun road trip that Augustman A-Listers Neil Ng (F&B operator), Rien Tan (architect), and Kelvin Yap (TCM practitioner) embarked upon, driving from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru in the stunning Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 courtesy of Cycle & Carriage.

Their journey began at Cycle & Carriage Mutiara Damansara, where Tan fully charged the EQB for their long journey ahead. After picking up Yap and Ng (who had generously supplied their caffeine fix from his cafe), it was time to head south!

The EQB was an embodiment of the perfect balance between luxury and sustainability as they cruised smoothly down the highway without contributing much in the way of carbon footprint.

“The car performed well on the highway,” Ng said. “Not only that. There were many stops on the way, so it was convenient for us if we needed to charge the car.” The ride was so swift and comfortable that they’d reached Johor before they even knew it.

The first stop on their culinary adventure was Baliban Braised Duck, where Neil, being health-conscious, was in his element. He enjoyed the diverse selection of protein available, and said that it’d help him in the weights room later.

After recharging with a hearty meal, it was time to recharge the car too, and for that, they made a quick pitstop at Cycle & Carriage Johor Bahru. The first thing Ng noticed was the sheer size of this branch. In fact, it is Cycle & Carriage’s largest branch in Malaysia.

Being a one-stop location that handles everything from aluminium welding to body and paint work, the Johor Bahru branch offers everything a luxury car owner will need, and this includes the stellar service from the staff. The boys were given a full tour of the showroom, and Ng was certainly impressed, being in the service industry himself.

“Everybody who works there needs to be certified,” Ng said. “And coming from the service industry, this was such an amazing thing to see.”

After the tour and a refreshing cup of coffee in Cycle & Carriage’s cafe, and with their car fully charged, they were back on the road, heading to their dinner destination.

This time, they would visit San Low Seafood, and with so much fried food on offer, the TCM practitioner Yap would have a couple of hacks to combat the heatiness one would get from indulging all day. According to him, chrysanthemum is a great ingredient to cool down the body, so that’s exactly what they drank while enjoying the prawns, fish, and squid.

The next day, after tagging along to Tan’s favourite food destinations, Ng decided it was time to introduce his own favourites in his field of speciality: Cafe food and coffee.

They made their way to Fifty Trees cafe and enjoyed good coffee along with the usual Western fare such as the big breakfast and chicken chop. It had been a fruitful journey thus far, but Tan had one more destination to visit before heading back to KL, and that was to oversee one of his projects in the area.

As an architect, Tan makes frequent visits to Johor to see that all is going well with the construction. Ng, always ensconced in the world of F&B, appreciated this glimpse into the architectural realm. It was a refreshing change, and he saw it as an opportunity to gain insights that could be applied to his own field.

Their journey eventually came full circle as they made their way back to KL. Despite the distance, the ride was comfortable and fuss-free, thanks to the exceptional performance of the Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 and the great service provided by Cycle & Carriage.