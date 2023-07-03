Home > Gear > Motoring > Tesla Is Officially Launching In Malaysia On July 20 With Two Models
Tesla Is Officially Launching In Malaysia On July 20 With Two Models
Gear

Tesla Is Officially Launching In Malaysia On July 20 With Two Models

By: Amritanshu Mukherjee, Jul 3 2023 8:55 pm

Malaysia is set to welcome the world’s most popular electric car brand in the country this July. Tesla has confirmed opening its stores in Malaysia starting July 20, kickstarting its arrival in the Southeast Asian country with two of its highest-selling vehicles in the world. As part of the Tesla cars in Malaysia, the Tesla Model Y crossover and the Tesla Model 3 compact sedan are expected to introduce Tesla to Malaysians. Sadly, everything else, including the expected pricing, is under wraps.

Ahead of the launch date, Tesla took to Instagram, announcing its arrival in the market. The teaser image hints at Tesla offering the Model Y crossover as the flagship offering for the country. Reports in the Malaysian media have also hinted at Tesla bringing the Model 3 sedan, which could end up being the more affordable Tesla vehicle to choose from.

If you are among those buyers waiting to own a Tesla in Malaysia for years, here is all you need to know about it.

Tesla launch in Malaysia: When is it coming?

tesla malaysia
Image Credits: Courtesy Tesla

Tesla’s Malaysian arm recently opened an Instagram account and began with an official post, stating the launch date. Tesla’s sales will begin in Malaysia on July 20, 2023, which could be the day Tesla starts accepting bookings for its first cars in the country.

Will there be ‘Made in Malaysia’ Tesla cars?

Based on a report from Teslarati, it is said that Tesla’s Malaysian stock will be manufactured by the Tesla Gigafactory in China. It is highly likely that Tesla will bring its Chinese variants to Malaysia without altering the setup. The Model 3 in China starts at RMB 231,900 for the base variant with a RWD setup, which roughly translates to MYR 1,50,000. The Dual-Motor AWD configuration of the Model 3 hurts the wallet by RMB 331,900.

On the other hand, the Model Y whereas the Long Range AWD model costs RMB 313,900 whereas the Long Range AWD variant costs RMB 313,900. The Performance variant of the Model Y comes in at RMB 363,900.

What about the Tesla Cybertruck, Model X?

tesla malaysia
Image Credits: Courtesy Tesla

It seems that Tesla wants to begin its innings in Malaysia with its economic offerings. The Model 3 and Model Y are compact cars and should help make Tesla vehicles more accessible. The Model S sedan and the Model X crossovers command a premium over the Model 3 and hence, could be out of reach for the masses in a price-sensitive market like Malaysia.

As for the Tesla Cybertruck, nobody knows when Elon Musk’s rough-n-tough electric pickup truck will debut. The Cybertruck is currently under development and is expected to break cover in the USA later this year. Hence, a global launch of the Cybertruck seems to be set in the distant future.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Tesla)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Is Tesla launching officially in Malaysia?

Answer: Yes, Tesla is officially launching in Malaysia on July 20, 2023.

Question: What is the official date for Tesla launch in Malaysia?

Answer: Tesla’s official launch date in Malaysia has been confirmed for July 20, 2023.

Question: Which Tesla models are rumoured to launch officially in Malaysia?

Answer: Tesla is rumoured to launch the Model 3 and Model Y compact vehicles in Malaysia.

Auto electric cars elon musk luxury cars Motoring Tesla
written by.

Amritanshu Mukherjee
Amritanshu lives and breathes tech, cars, Formula 1, space stuff and everything that delivers an adrenaline rush. Since 2016, he converted his favorite hobby of going all gaga over iPhones and Lamborghinis into his profession; hence, you aren’t likely to be surprised upon checking his browser history. In his spare time, he loves to drive and explore food joints, but will somehow end up with a plate of Chicken Biryani and a big smile. He has previously written for Hindustan Times, India Today, BGR.in, and Deccan Chronicle.
   
aloft at hermes Lab Series goods Acne Studios
Tesla Is Officially Launching In Malaysia On July 20 With Two Models

Subscribe to the magazine

img Subscribe Now

Most popular

View all Articles
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.