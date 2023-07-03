Tesla Is Officially Launching In Malaysia On July 20 With Two Models

Malaysia is set to welcome the world’s most popular electric car brand in the country this July. Tesla has confirmed opening its stores in Malaysia starting July 20, kickstarting its arrival in the Southeast Asian country with two of its highest-selling vehicles in the world. As part of the Tesla cars in Malaysia, the Tesla Model Y crossover and the Tesla Model 3 compact sedan are expected to introduce Tesla to Malaysians. Sadly, everything else, including the expected pricing, is under wraps.

Ahead of the launch date, Tesla took to Instagram, announcing its arrival in the market. The teaser image hints at Tesla offering the Model Y crossover as the flagship offering for the country. Reports in the Malaysian media have also hinted at Tesla bringing the Model 3 sedan, which could end up being the more affordable Tesla vehicle to choose from.

If you are among those buyers waiting to own a Tesla in Malaysia for years, here is all you need to know about it.

Tesla launch in Malaysia: When is it coming?

Tesla’s Malaysian arm recently opened an Instagram account and began with an official post, stating the launch date. Tesla’s sales will begin in Malaysia on July 20, 2023, which could be the day Tesla starts accepting bookings for its first cars in the country.

Will there be ‘Made in Malaysia’ Tesla cars?

Based on a report from Teslarati, it is said that Tesla’s Malaysian stock will be manufactured by the Tesla Gigafactory in China. It is highly likely that Tesla will bring its Chinese variants to Malaysia without altering the setup. The Model 3 in China starts at RMB 231,900 for the base variant with a RWD setup, which roughly translates to MYR 1,50,000. The Dual-Motor AWD configuration of the Model 3 hurts the wallet by RMB 331,900.

On the other hand, the Model Y whereas the Long Range AWD model costs RMB 313,900 whereas the Long Range AWD variant costs RMB 313,900. The Performance variant of the Model Y comes in at RMB 363,900.

What about the Tesla Cybertruck, Model X?

It seems that Tesla wants to begin its innings in Malaysia with its economic offerings. The Model 3 and Model Y are compact cars and should help make Tesla vehicles more accessible. The Model S sedan and the Model X crossovers command a premium over the Model 3 and hence, could be out of reach for the masses in a price-sensitive market like Malaysia.

As for the Tesla Cybertruck, nobody knows when Elon Musk’s rough-n-tough electric pickup truck will debut. The Cybertruck is currently under development and is expected to break cover in the USA later this year. Hence, a global launch of the Cybertruck seems to be set in the distant future.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Tesla)