Tesla stays in the news for all the right and wrong reasons. Be it the much-awaited launch of the Cybertruck or the next upgrade to the Model 3 sedan, Tesla ranks high in terms of news value. Unfortunately, this has also led to the development of several Tesla rumours and myths that seem to be getting wilder with each passing day.

Before its highly-anticipated Malaysia launch on July 20, we thought it would be a good idea to take a look at some of the Tesla rumours and myths surrounding its popular products. For those living under a rock lately, Tesla is likely to kickstart its Malaysia innings with the Model 3 and Model Y. These cars will come in via China as CBU and are expected to see higher sticker prices.

Tesla rumours and myths debunked

Tesla will fail

Many believe that Tesla’s rampant activities on investments have led to colossal capital losses ever since it started doing business. Most of this is attributed to Elon Musk’s erratic decisions, with a sentiment doing the rounds that there’s only so much that the products can do.

However, despite the accumulating losses, Tesla stock prices remain high and its cars are still drawing customers to the showroom. The Model 3 is outselling every other luxury vehicle from legacy brands like BMW, Porsche, Lexus and others. Hence, Tesla is here to stay and its future looks promising.

Tesla alone will drive EV technology forward

It is true that Tesla has led the electric car revolution in the last decade and its innovations have had a significant impact on the industry as a whole, forcing rival automakers to make desperate decisions in a bid to stay relevant in the market. The Tesla Supercharger has been a core reason for EV buyers to opt for Tesla cars, given their convenience and ease of use. The infotainment systems in modern cars have also drawn their inspiration from the systems that debuted on the Tesla Model S years ago.

However, Tesla’s rivals have caught up over the years and innovations are happening in every corner of the world. Tesla is now one of the many players in the industry, facing stiff competition from brands such as BMW, GM, SAIC, BYD, Mercedes Benz and many more. While Tesla vehicles are laden with cool technological features, its rivals are pushing the bar with innovative ideas vis-à-vis electric power. The GMC Hummer EV, for example, can crabwalk, looks cooler and will likely be more utilitarian than the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck. Lucid Motors are pushing the boundaries on the luxury front whereas BMW is bringing those emotions to EVs that are usually associated with ICE cars.

In markets like China and Japan, EV microcars have gained a lot of popularity. The MG Comet EV, for instance, marries the practicality of a small city car with the efficiency of an EV, without missing out on basic luxuries. Hence, even if Musk’s company suddenly disappeared, the market for electronic cars will continue to offer something new, despite what the Tesla rumours might have you believe.

Tesla is more than a car company

All those swanky large touchscreen displays, solar panel charging features and autopilot tech can give the impression that Tesla is more than a car company. However, Tesla is as much of a car company as Ford, save for minor differences.

Musk’s car company highly relies on technology to enhance the experience but the focus still remains on the cars. The Model 3 and Model Y EVs have been designed for scale and to keep Tesla’s cash registers flowing. These models also make it easy for Tesla to enter emerging markets where consumers are willing to try out its entry-level models before upgrading to a luxurious sedan or SUV from the range.

For performance seekers, the Model S Plaid offers blistering performance that can shame certain supercars with its brutal acceleration and speeds. The Tesla Roadster is expected to redefine the supercar with its performance and the Cybertruck could completely revolutionise what people expect from a pickup truck. Hence, even though the Tesla rumour might suggest otherwise, it continues to stay true to its car manufacturing DNA.

Tesla’s cars emit more emissions than petrol/diesel cars

Most electronic cars, including Tesla, are believed to emit more greenhouse gases than conventional petrol/diesel cars when factoring in emissions from power plants. However, this largely depends on your region’s ability to harvest electricity from renewable sources of energy. Additionally, electronic cars normally don’t have tailpipes, which means there is a reduction in gas emissions in urban areas. Hence, your Tesla Model 3 will be nicer to the polar bears in the longer run than a similarly priced petrol car.

Tesla’s cars are unsafe

Over the years, the internet has hosted several videos of Tesla cars failing to obey traffic rules when left at the mercy of their autopilot systems. Some of these have even resulted in tragic incidents claiming lives. Musk’s recent call to get rid of the reliable LiDAR-based scanning system has also raised questions on basic safety, especially in nighttime conditions.

While these incidents have certainly raised questions about the safety of Tesla’s driver aids, Tesla keeps reminding us that we have complete control over the vehicles. To that effect, the autopilot systems now only kick in when the driver’s hands are on the steering wheel. Also, one has to remember that these are driver aids, not fully autonomous driving systems.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Tesla)