Can a Lamborghini ever be considered affordable? Replacing the Huracán LP580-2, the 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD is the new rear-wheel-drive version of Lambo’s entry-level supercar.

Combining the best aesthetic cues from the Murcielago, Aventador, and Gallardo, the Huracán Evo RWD may not be the most expensive or most aggressively engineered Lamborghini, but it is the most involved driving experience you’ll ever encounter from the stables of the raging bull.

Wield The Power

With only 602 horsepower, the Huracán Evo RWD isn’t exactly its most powerful in the series, its all-wheel-drive cousin delivers 631 horsepower. In fact, without a lot of experience driving the Huracán series or without having driven the all-wheel-drive variant to back-to-back, you might not notice what’s been done here.

Activate Sport mode, turn off the Lambo’s traction-control system, and select first gear, putting both pedals to the metal as you accelerate to 4,500rpm. That’s when you feel, paraphrasing Kenny Login’s ‘Danger Zone’, that “metal under tension, begging you to touch and go”.

THE HURACÁN EVO RWD PERFORMANCE RELIES ON THE HARMONY BETWEEN MAN AND MACHINE: DRIVING SKILLS AND THE HURACÁN EVO’S RWD MECHANICS DELIVER PERFECTLY BALANCED DYNAMICS, PHYSICAL FEEDBACK AND A PURE PERFORMANCE. – STEFANO DOMENICALI, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF AUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI

Indeed, once you lift your foot off the brake pedal, the carbon ceramic brakes with saw-blade style rotors, standard across the whole Huracán range, unleashes the power of the bull that it once held at bay all at once. Immediately launching you into third gear and not exactly a street legal speed ‒ if you’re wondering ‒ but experienced in some fairly quiet far-flung roads, where you can generally play-act the role of some Top Gun pilot in the cockpit: the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive puts you at the centre of the driving experience.

Furthermore, Race Start is generally designed to maximise traction and acceleration, a trade-off for clientele willing to give up the performance of all-wheel drive for the ability to really kick asphalt. Though it tops out at 325 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, the Huracán EVO RWD is not focused on “straights” (straight roads) but its rear-wheel drive and dynamic steering makes for a visceral driving experience.

Engineered For Fun

The V10 engine delivers more than just power to the rear-wheel drive set-up: the sound of the naturally aspirated power plant combines with the specially tuned traction control system to deliver the most emotive, fun-to-drive experience in both dry and wet conditions.

The new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) is calibrated according to the Huracán EVO RWD’s driving modes, selected via the steering wheel’s ANIMA button (Adaptive Network Intelligent Management: ‘soul’ in Italian).

In STRADA, the P-TCS minimises rear wheel slippage to ensure stability and safety in all conditions: with a more proactive strategy P-TCS manages torque delivery on low-adhesion surfaces. In Sport mode, the P-TCS maximises the fun-to-drive experience: the rear wheels can slide and skate during acceleration, for easy drifting fun without compromising safety.

The system recognises conditions where the angle of oversteer increases rapidly and limits torque delivery to the rear wheels, allowing the driver to perfectly control and stabilise the car. In Corsa, the P-TCS is calibrated to achieve the rear-wheel slip that optimises the car’s traction and agility when exiting a corner, allowing the driver to maximise performance. The P-TCS improves smoothness of intervention by 30 per cent compared to the previous Huracán RWD model; improves corner-exit traction by 20 per cent and enhances oversteer by 30 per cent.

With seven-speed dual clutch gearbox ensuring the fastest gear changes, with launch control for maximum acceleration from a standing start, the V-10 provides arguably one of the best soundtracks in the supercar world, guttural below 4,000 rpm, a roar from 4,000 to 7,000 rpm, and then once you hit its 8,500-rpm redline, it’s almost sounds you’re sitting astride a winged dragon screaming through the air. Yet, for all its power, the Huracán Evo RWD is an acceptable daily drive about town in Strada mode. It’s a car you can truly say one pilots.

(Images: Lamborghini)