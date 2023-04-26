The Extra Mile: Cycle & Carriage Spearheads Automotive Aftercare

Since the advent of the automobile over a century ago, mankind and motorised vehicles have formed a long-term relationship that accelerated mobility, introduced a new sense of freedom, and redefined lifestyles and infrastructures worldwide. As with any sustainable, enduring relationship, maintenance, trust and commitment are crucial to keeping the spark alive and going a long way.

With over 120 years of history under their belt and a steadfast commitment towards creating “exceptional journeys,” Cycle & Carriage stands out as among the best partners to have in our ongoing relationship with automobiles. In addition to dealing in one of automotive’s most prestigious marques, Mercedes-Benz, Cycle & Carriage Bintang is the host of a nationwide network of 11 modern and ultra-luxe autohauses – each complete with a full-service Star Lounge, designed to elevate customer experience with amenities from light refreshments to ambient lighting, plush lounges to cosy café seating – transforming the showrooms and service centres into a lifestyle destination.

State-Of-The-Art Maintenance at Cycle & Carriage Glenmarie

Launched in 2013, Cycle & Carriage Glenmarie is the latest autohaus to be awarded the Mercedes-Benz level 4 certification for meeting the highest standards of car restoration services (the first being the Batu Caves outlet whereas the Bukit Tengah and Johor Bahru centres have level 2 certifications sufficient to conduct medium car repairs).

The Mercedes-Benz level 4 certification was awarded to Cycle & Carriage Glenmarie Body & Paint Workshop following strict audits by Mercedes-Benz AG and meeting the criteria of a fully equipped workshop that can handle minor repairs to severe damages that require aluminium structure repairs. Key features include special and standard tools for car restoration; Audatex solutions for damage calculation; a spray booth with a Celette bench and jigs to carry out structure repairs; an aluminium bay with welding machine; and a dry sanding area with proper ventilation.

Boasting a total floor space of 86,600sqft across three storeys, Cycle & Carriage Glenmarie also has a dedicated Mercedes-Benz Original Tyres and Rims section that offers Mercedes Original (MO) range of certified original tyres, Mercedes-Benz rims and accessories, where customers can view, touch, and feel the differences of each Mercedes Original product available.

*Cycle & Carriage Glenmarie is located at Lot 17, Level 1, Persiaran Kerjaya, Sekysen U1, 40150, Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia. Hotline: 1800-22-8000

Top-Of-The-Line Benefits Across The Board

For those who are driving around Peninsular Malaysia for leisure or work trips, Cycle & Carriage has locations across Peninsular Malaysia that will make it easy to stop by and get their car fixed and in good shape, even while outstation. Customers can benefit from the 11 different locations including Petaling Jaya, Mutiara Damansara, Glenmarie, Cheras, Batu Caves, Johor Bharu, Alor Setar, Ipoh, Juru, Bukit Tengah, and Georgetown.

1. Be Worry-Free In The Event You Meet With An Accident

Whether you are driving around town or going on a long road trip, you can drive with confidence knowing that the pristine condition of your Mercedes-Benz can be protected by our Paint & Dent Protection, an insurance that covers unexpected minor dents and scratches on your new car for up to four years, priced affordably from RM888.

2. Restore Your Car To Its Best

Cycle & Carriage also has official Mercedes-Benz authorised Body & Paint services strategically located in Bukit Tengah in Penang, Batu Caves in the Klang Valley and Johor Bahru in Johor to conduct structural repairs such as welding and respraying on your Mercedes-Benz vehicle should your car require restoration.

3. Drop & Go For Those Running Short On Time

For those who are short on time to send his/her Mercedes-Benz to a Cycle & Carriage Autohaus during its operational hours, just leave your car and keys at the Drop & Go service. Once your Mercedes-Benz is serviced and ready for collection, you will be notified by a Cycle & Carriage representative.

4. Door-To-Door Service

For those who can’t head out, simply make an appointment for the Cycle & Carriage Door-to-Door Service and enjoy hassle-free car servicing from the comforts of your home. A representative will pick up your Mercedes-Benz to be serviced and deliver it back to you when it’s done, as long as it is within a 30km radius of where you are located.

5. Used Car Trade-In Service

Mercedes-Benz owners can trade in their vehicles for a reasonable value, while enjoying a hassle-free experience and smooth transactions. For sellers, they can enjoy immediate settlement of finances and need not worry about slow payment and existing car loans, as Cycle & Carriage will settle finances within five days. Buyers can benefit from Cycle & Carriage’s trustworthy and reliable service, while ensuring optimum quality with genuine Mercedes-Benz parts.

6. Exclusive Cycle & Carriage Extended Limited Warranty Programme

The programme offers coverage for All Mechanical and Electrical (AMAE) through the Wider Coverage option. The Standard Coverage provides warranty for nine basic components including the engine, front axle, brakes, transmission, rear axle, air conditioner, steering, suspension, and power windows. With the Wider Coverage, the Extended Limited Warranty covers nine additioanal components including the ECU, sensors, all other control units, Airmatic Struts, audio system, instrument panel, other electrical components, Active & Passive Safety components and rear entertainment system.

*For more information, visit cyclecarriage.com.my.