The Lexus ES 250 Sedan Now Available In F Sport Variant

Introducing the Lexus ES 250 F Sport, which offers a refreshed outlook, greater comfort as well as an elevated level of safety compared to previous models.
Design Forward
A number of design features have been revised and refreshed in the new Lexus ES 250 to complement its sleek coupe-style silhouette.
While the imposing spindle grille continues to provide the Lexus visual signature, its design elements have changed, with fewer vertical bars and L-shaped patterns that emphasise lateral flow. The Lexus ES 250 F Sport has a mesh pattern composed of interlocking L elements with a dark metallic finish. And to complement the revised front grille, the headlamps have also received some restyling.
Besides exclusive exterior fittings that include a rear spoiler, the F Sport also has its own set of 19-inch alloy wheels, compared to the 18-inch once on the ES 250 Premium and Luxury models. Plus, in terms of exterior colours, those looking to purchase the F Sport variation have an extra two choices on top of the colours available for the Premium and Luxury sedan – Heat Blue Contrast Layering or White Nova Glass Flake.
Interiors Matter
There are also new interior colour themes available as well, made exclusive for the Lexus ES 250 F Sport model – aluminium finishing on the trim with either Flare Red of Black upholstery.
The advanced cockpit design has been updated with a new multimedia display for improved operability. This includes navigation services, which is also available in the Luxury version, updated type-C ports and a Nanoe-X negative ion generator for improved air quality. Plus, for the F-Sport, there are exclusive features to emphasise its sportier character. These include its leather steering, aluminium pedals, leather trimmed shift knob and other minor details which add to the overall sporty feel.
Here’s a closer look at the Lexus ES 250 F Sport:
Function & Safety
As per its monicker, all versions of the ES 250 come with a 2.5 litre engine. The long-stroke engine produces 204 hp at 6,600 rpm and 247 Nm at 5,000 rpm, which flows through a Direct Shift 8-speed automatic transmission to the front wheels. This translates to a maximum speed of 210 km/h and completing the century sprint in under 10 seconds.
Of course, what is speed if not for safety? All ES 250 models feature Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+) as standard and for the latest updated model, the Pre-Collision System has been enhanced to detect and deter collisions – from pedestrians, to cyclists and other vehicles. The other elements of LSS+ are Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function; Lane Keeping Assist; Lane Tracing Assist and Lane Departure Alert; and Adaptive High-beam System, which is to be expected in cars of such quality and stature.
The new Lexus ES 250 F Sport variant starts at RM 345,134.00; to find out more, visit Lexus Malaysia’s website.