The McLaren Elva Debuts In Malaysia For An Upwards Of RM8.1 Million

The McLaren Elva, the brand’s ultra-exclusive roadster, finally makes its debut in Malaysia, with prices starting from RM8.1 million – before options, delivery and import.

Unveiled during a media session in the McLaren Kuala Lumpur 3S centre, this variation of the McLaren Elva is made road legal (locally) thanks to the addition of the windscreen, which replaces the barrier of air from the Active Air Management System of the more daring design. needless to say, this version is still a stunning example of how designs from McLaren’s racing history are inspiring the brand’s modern-day customers.

Here’s a brief look of the model without the windscreen:

While having had its own engineering programme to optimise aerodynamic and dynamic performance, the windscreen Elva shares all of the ethos and performance of the original car: neither has a roof, side windows or rear screen. And while the screenless Elva is McLaren Automotive’s lightest-ever road car, the windscreen version is only about 20kg heavier, even with the inclusion of electronically synchronised rain-sensing wipers, washer jets and sun visors, as well of course as the heated glass windscreen within a carbon fibre surround.

In terms of performance, when combined with its dry lightest weight of less than 1300kg and a mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, delivers the ultimate in driver exhilaration. After all, it does pack a whooping 800 horsepower engine, producing 800 Nm of torque, making it capable of completing the century sprint in under 3 seconds.

Here’s a closer look at the McLaren Elva launched locally:

The Elva, which follows the McLaren P1, McLaren Senna and Speedtail in McLaren’s Ultimate Series, links McLaren’s heritage to its past, present and future with a name and style that recalls the McLaren-Elva sports racers of the 1960s. These were among the first sportscars designed and raced by Bruce McLaren and the company he founded, and the Elva evokes the true spirit of driving enjoyment symbolised by this era.

With only 149 models available worldwide, it is one of the rarest McLarens ever produced and, with an almost-limitless degree of personalisation available, allowing each car to have its own unique identity; McLaren Kuala Lumpur will only be delivering the Elva according to order.