The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Is More Than Just An SUV

We recently got to test drive the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe, and discovered it was more than just your regular SUV.

Thanks to the folks in Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, Augustman got their hands on the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 for a weekend, which gave us sufficient time to test out most (if not all) of the ride’s fancy features and settings. And one thing’s for sure, even if you’re new to the world of Mercedes or SUVs, you’d have no trouble figuring out the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and getting used to it before you know it.

Marketed as “not an SUV, but an AMG,” we definitely felt the difference in the ride, as it’s built as a daily drive, but packs enough of a punch under the hood. After all, its enhanced 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine produces 390 horsepower, with a torque of 520 Nm, thus making it capable of a powerful acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds – despite its relatively heavier and sturdy built. Plus the GLC 43 also features the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission, the rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive system and the AMG Dynamics agility control system.

Before we get into the details of our experience, here’s a closer look at the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43:

From the get go, we were impressed by the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe form and exterior. We would describe it more like a big car, rather than an SUV. AMG-specific radiator grille, the new-design lights, the expressive front apron and the broad emphasis of the rear end with its round twin tailpipe finishers make these entry-level models of Mercedes-AMG SUVs visibly more appealing.

However, due to its coupe design, which makes it look more sporty and sleek, some taller folk might bump their heads when entering the front of the vehicle. But make no mistake, the dashing GLC 43 is one we can imagine being driven by men and women, who are either single or have just recently become parents – it’s versatile to say the least.

As we’ve come to realise with Mercedes models, the user experience (UX, or rather MBUX) is really easy to wrap your head around, even if you’re just entering the driver’s cockpit of any model for the first time. And the AMG GLC 43 only cemented that fact; there were a few nifty new controllers, but we managed to figure it out (all without referring to any manual) within the course of our weekend test drive.

Among some of the fun new elements included its air suspension, which allowed for the ride to be lowered or raised up, the GLC 43’s assisted self-driving technology – we definitely had fun watching the steering turn by itself along curvy roads (which then reminded us we needed to keep our hands on the steering.) Plus, you can also amp up the sound of your exhaust with a dedicated button on the centre console, which then gives the GLC 43 Coupe a more roaring presence, and feel while driving.

Safety is definitely uncompromised, with the usual range of safety features we’ve come to know and love that are made available in most models. In fact, just being slightly higher and within the sturdy GLC 43 already gives you an added sense of security. However, with all the additional tools at your disposal, plus the extra weight of the car, we personally feel that the petrol metre can be slightly painful to watch. Though it makes up for it with all that added comfort while driving.

To find out more about the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe, which retails for RM498,722.77 before taxes, check out the brand’s official website.