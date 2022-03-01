The New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Is The Most Refined Yet

We get a closer look at the new Mercedes C-Class – said to be the most luxurious model in its segment crafted by Mercedes-Benz.

With its launch held in Plaza Arkadia, Marcedes-Benz Malaysia revealed the latest C-Class models shipped into Malaysia, the C 300 AMG Line and the C 200 Avantgarde Line, priced at RM 330, 681 and RM 288, 334, (before taxes) respectively.

The C-Class has been the best-selling Mercedes-Benz model series in the last 10 years, with a global sales of over 10 million of the premium midsized sedan. And this new Mercedes C-Class has everything it takes to continue this success: sporty exterior, futuristic interior – it has never been in better shape.

The C-Class is also equipped with cutting-edge features, like navigation with augmented video and biometric login. All thanks to one intelligent user interface, the latest generation NTG7 MBUX is much more than just a personal assistant. It serves as a central nervous system that intelligently networks all the vehicle’s functions and is personalised to make its customers’ lives much easier.

Michael Jopp, the VP of sales & marketing for passenger cars, shared, “The new C-Class redefines its segment in several respects at once: the comfortable spaciousness in the rear, the interior ambience and the high-quality workmanship. Following the pinnacle of luxury in the S-Class, the second generation of MBUX already débuts in the new C-Class. All the possibilities for intuitive operation and personalisation have been adopted, plus driver-orientation as a new feature specific to the model series: the dashboard and central display are slightly tilted towards the driver, underlining the sportiness of the C-Class as a first in a Mercedes-Benz passenger car.”

We take a closer look at the C 300 AMG Line and the C 200 Avantgarde Line below:

C 300 AMG Line

The highest spec model currently available for purchase locally, the C 300 AMG Line has a host of impressive features, one of which is its stunning new design — both its exterior and interior. But of course, performance is not forgotten, with the sedan producing 400Nm of torque, which sees it completing the century sprint in a mere six seconds.

Furthermore, safety is never an issue thanks to all the safety features jam packed into the sedan, from its pedestrian protection to urban guard vehicle protection features, the Mercedes C-Class helps ensure the safety of both passengers as well as others around the car.

C 200 Avantgarde Line

Meanwhile, like the C 300 AMG Line, the C 200 also draws from the same luxurious profile of previous models, with the new C-Class is equipped with the second generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). Thus making the vehicle interior becomes even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides: Brilliant images on the LCD screens make it easy to control vehicle and comfort functions. After all, the full-screen navigation was adopted from the S-Class, and gives the driver the best possible guidance on a journey.

Other highlights available in both models even include augmented video, where a camera registers the surroundings in front of the vehicle. The moving images are shown on the central display. In addition, virtual objects, information and markers are superimposed on the video image. Plus, as soon as a new update from Mercedes-Benz becomes available, a message appears in MBUX, and the update is downloaded and installed in the background. However, the user then has to agree explicitly to its activation again, thus making sure the vehicle is always up-to-date.

Find out more about the new models via the brand’s official website.

(Images from Mercedes-Benz Malaysia; hero image shows Michael Jopp, VP of sales & marketing for passenger cars and Sagree Sardien, president & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia posing with the new C-Class models.)