The New Mercedes-Benz GLA Delivers More Excitement, Fun, and Space

Mercedes-Benz has long been known for its excellence in delivering high quality SUVs through its family of Mercedes-Benz GLA models. This year, the renowned car brand brought that excellence up a few notches by taking the wrap off its most luxurious GLA to date. All locally assembled, the new Mercedes- Benz GLA is a sporty beast that boasts a more distinctive SUV look and feel than its predecessor, while retaining its compact car roots.

Two’s a Crowd

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA is available in two variants, the GLA 200 Progressive Line and the GLA 250 AMG Line. Featuring powerful overall proportions with short overhangs front and rear, both SUVs are committed in delivering all-out driver infatuation. The front section flows over the A-pillar into the visually compact greenhouse. With its wheels up to 19-inch in size and mounted flush with the outer edge of the body, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA reinforces a self- assured appearance that has been present across its predecessors.

There’s Room for More

As more utility is expected from an SUV, the new GLA offers a spacious interior; this particularly benefits the legroom in the rear and luggage compartment. The seating position for both the driver and the front passenger is higher and more upright than its predecessors.

There is plenty of room in the rear since its backrest variants come with a 40:60 split, and the rear seat back rest can be split 40:20:40, with each section folding down individually. Plus, the height-adjustable load floor offers considerable variability, and when the rear seat backrests are folded down and the load floor is in the upper position, an almost flat loading area extending to the front seats can be created.

More GLA Than Ever Before

The progressive design of the SUVs radiates a robust sense of dynamics and elegance, further boosted by the emphasis on surfaces. The GLA 200 is equipped in Progressive Line with 18-inch 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels while the GLA 250 is equipped with AMG Line bodystyling and 19-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels. Notably, the AMG Line enhances the attractive, sporty presence of the vehicle with lowered and dynamically tuned suspension to intensify driving experience. The clear contours, with reduced lines and accentuated planes, convey serene sportiness and modernity. Like its predecessors, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA showcases its powerful shoulders of the bodywork and the coupé-like lines of the side windows.

Continuing the impressive legacy of its predecessors, the all new Mercedes-Benz GLA succeeds in delivering a broader dynamism and maturity to the way it drives, a considerably richer and roomier interior and improved levels of versatility and quality throughout. With a wider range of qualities, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA is going to give premium-brand rivals a run for their money.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA is priced at RM 242,888 for the GLA 200 and RM 278,888 for the GLA 250 AMG Line.

Read more: Mercedes-Benz Launched Its Latest A-Class Via A Musical At KLPAC