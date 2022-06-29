With its minimalist design coupled with powerful performance, the Polestar 2 propels the driving experience into the zero emissions future. From the front LED fog lights with cornering function to the frameless mirrors, every detail of the Polestar 2 is designed to be quietly distinctive.

In more ways than one, the Polestar 2 delivers performance on a whole new level: that’s not to say that it is an entirely dissimilar experience from another EV (electric vehicle) driving experience, but there are subtle refinements which simply make every moment behind the wheel easier and safer without actually turning into some “auto-piloted” ride where you are merely the passenger, what this does is make the shift to a sustainable future more engaging.

What We Liked

Combing the styling of a sedan with the practicality of a hatchback, the Polestar 2 is an electric vehicle that avoids the stereotypical EV aesthetic pitfalls of falling somewhere between the spectrum of “toy car” and sports car. Indeed, with the raised seating height of a crossover, the Polestar is a remarkably pleasant drive, combining the sportiness of our other favourite car – the Porsche Macan compact SUV.

Polestar 2 enjoys the minimalist interior of a Tesla with the spaciousness and appeal of a hatchback. Polestar was once Volvo’s racing skunkworks, so you can see where all the thoughtfulness that has gone into performance and agility of the Polestar 2 comes from.

Although the Polestar 2 is slightly more expensive than the Tesla Model 3, any comparison between the two will simply boil down to pure preference as the paper technical specifications don’t really translate accurately to real world conditions with both models roughly equal in terms of range per kilowatt hour, speed – and if you really want to get right down to it, the Polestar 2 actually beats the Tesla Model 3 in terms of agility (it can make tighter turns) and storage space.

Creating a car that redefines performance is not just a question of adding up the numbers and combining the best components. It also has to have the right feel. Polestar 2 is based on countless hours of devoted tuning in all different conditions.

Without restating the obvious, Polestar 2’s electric powertrain has far fewer moving parts than a conventional powertrain and so, like other EVs on the market, power and torque are instant but where the Polestar 2 excels is in the balance between comfort and performance.

Tesla is rear-engined and so, acceleration feels like a “push” and unlike a Tesla’s “jolt” at the moment of acceleration, the Polestar 2’s front-engine (or all-wheel drive for dual motor variants) provides a driving experience that is more measured: instant but smooth torque at acceleration and then “kicking things up a notch” when you floor the accelerator, “pulling” you along.

While the pushback into the seat sensation is similar, it is discernibly different. Additional performance is also available via performance software, either as part of the Performance pack or as a separate update for existing owners, it increases the torque to 680 Nm (502 lb-ft) and the power to 350 kW (469 bhp), covering the complete RPM register.

Driving Experience Of The Future

Key to “One Pedal Driving”, Polestar also provides three levels of regenerative braking, with the strongest capable of bringing the car to a complete stop without you touching the brake. However, having been used to brake and accelerator foot operations, we found one pedal driving rather discomforting, especially when it came to pedestrians at a zebra crossing. Suffice it to say, driving with only one pedal will take some getting used to.

Engineered by renowned Italian manufacturer Brembo, these brakes also profit from decades of competition experience. The ventilated, drilled discs and four-piston aluminium calipers offer increased rigidity and quick response at any temperature, while reducing weight, wear, noise and dust buildup. 20-inch forged alloy wheels developed for racing cars, stiffer suspension components as well as adjustable Öhlins Dual Flow Valve dampers maximise road contact and handling with unparalleled grip and traction.

Specially designed for the Polestar 2, Harman Kardon delivers 600 watts of immersive audio through 13 speakers for an acoustic performance which makes city driving a more tolerable experience especially in slow traffic conditions – simply kick back and enjoy city sights you might not otherwise usually see through a full-length panoramic glass roof made of tinted, laminated glass which reduces 99.5% of UV radiation, heat and noise levels.

The Polestar 2 Plus pack includes all these features that truly make this a drive of the future.

More details here.

(Images: Polestar)