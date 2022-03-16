Volvo Malaysia Launches First Fully Electric Vehicle And Teases A Second This Year

Volvo Car Malaysia steps into an all-electric future with the introduction of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric locally.

As part to its commitment to help reduce carbon emissions, Volvo’s global mission is to become a fully electric company by 2030. However, Volvo Car Malaysia have also helped slightly accelerate becoming carbon neutral by being an automotive maker in Malaysia with a full range of locally assembled plug-in hybrids.

The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is Volvo’s first electric vehicle in Malaysia, on top of being fully assembled here. The fully electric all-wheel-drive powertrain that offers a range of around 400km on a single charge. However, the price of the SUV will only be announced on 4 April.

During the press conference to announce the launch of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, Charles Frump, managing director of Volvo Car Malaysia also made other major announcements. Among them were a tease for another upcoming electric model Volvo to be launched within this year!

The premium automotive maker will also export fully electric vehicles, from its local plant here, to markets within the ASEAN region soon. With its capabilities to assemble pure electric vehicles through its Malaysian assembly plant, Volvo Car Malaysia will now launch a new electric vehicle in Malaysia every year for the next five years. In line with Volvo Car Malaysia’s goal to accelerate its transformation towards electrification with a 75% contribution from its pure electric line-up by 2025.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will be available for viewing at all authorised Volvo dealers in Malaysia from 4 April 2022. Deliveries of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will start from the end of April 2022 onwards, for all locations throughout Malaysia.

For more information, please visit the official website for Volvo Car Malaysia

(Images from Volvo Car Malaysia)