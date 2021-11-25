Volvo Cars Unveils The Concept Recharge, It’s Carbon-Neutral Car Of The Future

Volvo Cars has revealed its vision of sustainable mobility and its calling it the Concept Recharge.

Volvo Cars have recently unveiled its carbon-neutral car of the future, which is largely made from recycled materials. The all-electric Concept Recharge SUV is billed as a manifesto for the future, while also showcasing the brand’s upcoming design direction.

Volvo is currently the first automaker to announce its move to vegan-oriented leather-free interiors. The Swedish carmaker is taking a stand for animal welfare with plans to bring these new interiors to all its upcoming electric models.

As for the Concept Recharge, the car’s interior is made from natural and recycled sustainable materials, such as environmentally friendly textiles and lightweight composites made from natural components.

For example, responsibly sourced Swedish wool is transformed into a breathable, all-natural fabric free from additives. This warm and soft material is used for the seat backrests and the upper part of the dashboard.

Instead of traditional leather, the seatbacks, headrests and part of the steering wheel are made from a completely new material called Nordico, made from bio-based and recycled ingredients that come from sustainable forests in Sweden and Finland.

To replace the plastic on the exterior, Volvo has opted for a flax composite for the front and rear bumpers and door sills. The concept also has specific tires, made by Pirelli, composed of 94% non-fossil substances, including recycled and renewable materials such as natural rubber, silica and bio-resin.

As for the aerodynamics, the car design features small details that streamline airflow, including a lowered roof and a more upright rear end, all of which helps increase range.

Volvo is aiming to use clean energy throughout the vehicle’s supply and production chain. These carbon-neutral energies will considerably reduce the vehicle’s carbon impact across its life cycle.

While the automaker’s catalogue is already 100% electric, including plug-in hybrid models, Volvo aims to sell only fully electric cars by 2030. Moreover, the firm is committed to becoming a climate-neutral and circular company by 2040.

(Images: Volvo©, Volvo Concept Recharge)

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews