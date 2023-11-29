Amidst an intensifying AI race dominated by the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, Amazon is pursuing an entirely different direction with its AI chatbot. Unlike its rivals whose intention is to serve both consumer and commercial needs by furnishing AI chatbots that are tailored to fit all, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is focusing its resources primarily on enterprise applications with Amazon Q.

At the AWS re:Invent 2023 event, the US tech behemoth announced the Amazon Q chatbot that has been solely designed keeping in mind the commercial requirements. It’s like ChatGPT but limited to enterprises and with the goal of offering it as a helpful tool.

In fact, as you start digging further, Amazon Q appears to be an entirely different animal from ChatGPT and Bard. Unlike its rivals, Amazon Q will be available as a paid subscription service and remain accessible only to AWS customers. Currently, the chatbot is available in the guise of a preview for users of Amazon Connect, a service for contact centres. Over the coming months, the chatbot will eventually be available to Amazon Supply Chain and Amazon QuickSight customers as well.

Can this be a game-changer for the world of e-commerce? Let’s delve deeper into what this new AI chatbot has to offer.

Amazon Q: What does this chatbot do?

Like most AI chatbots, Amazon Q’s goal is to answer queries and help with menial everyday tasks. Amazon describes it as an AI assistant that is designed to help enterprise users get answers to quick questions related to their business. The chatbot assistant will base its knowledge on the company’s data and will readily answer all questions as long as they concern the organisation. For example, Amazon Q can help you with all the relevant details on the organisation’s leave policy or help creators with the logo guidelines.

In essence, the chatbot will help you with all the basic searches related to the company’s data and guidelines, thereby preventing the need to manually go through hundreds of documents to find what you are seeking.

“AWS is helping customers harness generative AI with solutions at all three layers of the stack, including purpose-built infrastructure, tools, and applications. Amazon Q builds on AWS’s history of taking complex, expensive technologies and making them accessible to customers of all sizes and technical abilities, with a data-first approach and enterprise-grade security and privacy built-in from the start,” says Dr Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Data and Artificial Intelligence, AWS.

In its current guise for Amazon Connect users, Amazon Q joins in on customer calls and listens for key information like account details and queries. In the background, the chatbot prepares all the basic details and answers to those questions for the customer care agent, thereby eliminating the waiting time to solve the queries.

If you are an AWS customer, you can access the chatbot through the AWS Management Console or via the organisation’s documentation pages or other third-party apps like Slack. The chatbot can work with all the AI models available on Amazon Bedrock, which includes Claude 2 and Meta’s Llama 2, and it depends entirely on the customer’s preferences to choose the underlying AI model before deploying Amazon Q.

How does Amazon Q compare to its rivals?

The biggest differentiator between Amazon Q and its rivals is its scope of application. Amazon Q has been designed keeping in mind enterprise customers relying upon the AWS services. ChatGPT, on the other hand, is available to use for both B2B and B2C customers. The same can be said for Google’s Bard. Then there is the group of bunch of emerging AI chatbots like X’s Grok and Meta’s AI that are designed primarily for consumers to help with simple multimedia-focused queries.

How much does it cost?

Amazon Q is available to use for free for Amazon Connect users until 1 March 2024. Post that, customers will need to pay a monthly subscription of USD 40 (MYR 186 approximately).

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Daniel Eledut via Unsplash)