The evolution of the camera industry goes beyond just the hardware – it takes the customers’ creative expression to keep the business going. Andrew Koh, president and CEO of Canon Marketing Malaysia explains.

In an industry as ever-changing as the world of tech, it can be challenging to stay relevant, but Canon Marketing Malaysia has plans for the future. Since its inception, Canon has always been committed to expanding the possibilities of imaging and delivering unrivalled experiences to users through its range of cameras.

Shutterbugs – professionals or amateurs – are always on a constant lookout for novel solutions that would help them experience the cameras at the fullest potential – resulting in amazing quality of photos. Besides ardent loyalists of the brand, there is also a wave of content creators and photography enthusiasts who are crucial chess pieces in Canon’s master plan to pioneer innovation and technology. The need to be creative is even more important now than ever.

We speak to the President and CEO of Canon Marketing Malaysia, Andrew Koh about how Canon has been adapting to the evolving needs of customers, and the company’s plans to expand as the industry grows in new perspectives.