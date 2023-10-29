It won’t be an exaggeration to say that the USB-C port was the actual hero of Apple’s Wonderlust event in 2023. Not only did it make the iPhone 15 more appealing to Apple fans with its universal compatibility with other smartphone chargers, but it also made the new AirPods Pro 2nd Gen much easier to charge. USB-C has been a game-changer for Apple this year and going forward, it will likely seep into more of Apple’s remaining ecosystem products that still have the Lightning port. Case in point, the non-Pro AirPods lineup. However, as Apple nears the EU’s deadline of putting the USB-C port on all of its accessories, rumours of AirPods 4 being in development have started doing the rounds.

Given that this news is coming from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has an excellent track record with Apple leaks, we believe all Apple fans should be paying close attention.

The AirPods 4th Gen are expected to take over the baton from the AirPods 2nd Gen and AirPods 3rd Gen models. Of course, USB-C is going to be one of the big planned changes, but if the rumours are anything to go by, the AirPods 4 will have a lot more to offer. Together with the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, the new AirPods 4 are going to bolster Apple’s presence in the wireless earbuds category.

But that’s not all! Do you remember the AirPods Max? Yes, the same over-the-ear style of AirPods that came with a controversial magnetic storage case. Well, Apple could finally be giving its priciest headphones a much-needed upgrade. But we digress. Let’s come back to the AirPods 4 as they harbour the potential to be a game-changer for Apple and its consumers. On that note, let’s take a quick look at all the exciting features they are likely to bring to the table. We will also try to figure out which earphones come out on top in an AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3 comparison. Scroll away!

AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: What do we know so far?

Although the name hints at these being the logical successor to the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen that was released just a few years ago, the AirPods 4 won’t consist of a single product. Instead, Apple will use the AirPods 4 to bring replacements for both the AirPods 3 as well as the older generation AirPods 2. These two variants of the 4th Gen AirPods are expected to strengthen Apple’s audio gear portfolio in the affordable segment.

At the same time, Apple will discontinue both the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 in the coming months.

AirPods 4’s specifications

The AirPods 4 are expected to feature two variants that’ll be in a similar price bracket as the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, respectively. Both these variants will feature a new design that is said to blend the looks of the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. This means that the AirPods 4 are likely to retain the stem design for the earbuds with the same pinch-based controls. You can expect both of these variants to come in the usual glossy white colour.

The earbuds in both variants are also expected to offer an improved in-ear fit. However, as part of the cost-cutting, none of the variants are likely to feature replaceable ear tips like the AirPods Pro.

This is also where the similarities end.

The more expensive variant of the AirPods 4 is expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation, which is popularly known as ANC. For the uninitiated, ANC has been a feature restricted to the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. The AirPods 4 will thus become the first ‘non-Pro’ model to feature noise cancelling. While the lack of silicon ear tips could affect the ANC performance, it will nevertheless offer a dramatic improvement in audio performance over the current generation AirPods 3.

The high-end variant is also expected to feature a new charging case with dedicated speakers for Find My alerts, just like the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. The USB-C port will take care of the charging but there’s no word on whether the case will support MagSafe wireless charging.

As for the more affordable variant of the AirPods 4, it will skip noise cancelling and the upgraded charging case in a bid to keep the price more accessible. It could also miss out on Spatial Audio support, just like the AirPods 2.

Sadly, there’s no information about the AirPods 4’s battery life and other software-based features.

AirPods 4’s likely release date

In his report, Gurman says that Apple is planning to release both variants of the AirPods 4 in 2024 after phasing out the current entry-level models. The revamped AirPods lineup is expected to encourage consumers towards opting for the higher-end AirPods Pro rather than pushing them towards the more affordable model.

Currently, the AirPods 3 struggles to gain enough attention (or sales) owing to its lack of differentiation over the more affordable AirPods 2. Despite carrying a higher sticker price, the AirPods 3 lacks ANC and replaceable ear tips, both of which are glaring omissions in a pair of TWS earbuds commanding a premium price. The new AirPods 4 could address this issue and bolster Apple’s presence against the likes of Sony, Sennheiser and Bose.

AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: Our verdict

While we will have to wait for more information about AirPods 4 before coming to a conclusion, given their rumoured specifications and features, it’s safe to say that the upcoming models are going to offer a much better deal than the AirPods 3. Only time will tell how accurate these leaks end up being.

{Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Sophia Stark via Unsplash (Representational Image)}

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the price of the AirPods 4?

The AirPods 4 are expected to come in two variants and cost the same as the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3.

– What is the difference between AirPods 3 and AirPods 4?

Compared to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 are expected to feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and an upgraded charging case with Find My speakers and a USB-C charging port.