Apple Is Reportedly Working On iPhone 15 Ultra Model

It’s been less than a month since Apple launched the iPhone 14 and the tech giant is already working on the next generation of the iPhone 15 range, according to news leaked regarding the same.

New features, a sleek design and longer battery life are some of the expected upgrades that every iPhone lineup brings with itself. However, this time gizmo users may be in for a new Apple iPhone model — the iPhone 15 Ultra.

Here’s more on Apple iPhone 15 range and the Ultra model

The iPhone 15 Ultra

According to a report by Bloomberg, the new range of iPhone is expected to unveil a new ‘Ultra’ model. Speaking of the revamped features and designs, this model is reportedly going to replace the existing ‘Pro Max’ model.

This is in tune with the company’s rebranding strategy. Recently Apple launched the new Apple Watch series which has an ‘Ultra’ model too. It is also in line with Apple’s chipset branding where ‘Ultra’ takes the apex position, followed by M1 Max, M1 Pro and M1. Yes, that’s correct, Max takes a higher position than Pro. Therefore it only makes sense to eliminate a rather confusing branding of ‘Pro Max’ and make it ‘Ultra’.

Other iPhone 15 features

According to Forbes, in terms of design and performance, it is leaked that the entire iPhone range will see a considerable upgrade. The iPhone 14 Pro design and the newly introduced Dynamic Island feature are expected to be available across all iPhone 15 models and the A17 chip is slated to be only in iPhone 15 Pro/Ultra models. Additionally, the company is also expected to make a paradigm shift to USB-C from the lightning port in all models with an enhanced speed boost for the Pro model.

(Main image: Jimmy Jin/@jimmyjin/Unsplash; Featured image: Yue Iris/@irisyue/Unsplash)