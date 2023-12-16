If you are reading this, chances are that you are either getting started with your smartphone journey or transitioning from an iPhone to Android, thereby seeking an iMessage alternative. Thankfully, Android is all about choices, and when it comes to messaging, great texting apps are a dime a dozen.
At the forefront is WhatsApp, one of the many globally ubiquitous messaging apps renowned for its user-friendly interface and end-to-end encryption, allowing secure and instant communication. Those seeking more functionality can look at Telegram, which boasts an array of features including self-destructing messages and robust group chat functionality, catering to both personal and professional communication needs.
Beyond these two, there lies a diverse selection of messaging services that aim to make texting fun, each of them with unique strengths. Hence, we are here to not only help migrants from iPhones find the best iMessage alternatives for their non-iOS devices but also curate a list of the best messaging apps for Android. And, the best part? The cross-platform nature of most of these apps makes them easy to suggest for iPhone users as well.
Without further ado, let’s explore the best text messaging apps available on Android.
These are the best messaging apps for Android users
Having dominated the messaging scene for over a decade, WhatsApp is kind of the default messaging service for everyone. So much so that it is even preferred by businesses over conventional SMS for sending spam and promotional texts. You can thank Meta and Zuckerberg for that.
Despite all the business activity, WhatsApp is still one of the safest messaging apps on Android with a healthy dose of features for those who rely on texting, audio messages and video calls. The textual conversations are end-to-end encrypted and so are the voice as well as video calls. To make the conversations fun, you get to play with stickers, react to messages with emojis, reply to specific messages, edit/delete sent messages and even send disappearing texts. Thanks to its tuning for low-end devices and poor networks, you can have some of the most reliable video calls on WhatsApp. You even get to enjoy Snapchat-like Stories as well as create Communities.
The app is also set to get Meta’s AI chatbot within the next few months. On the whole, WhatsApp is currently one of the finest, if not the best, messaging apps you can enjoy on Android.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Pixabay /Webster2703)
This anti-WhatsApp service is always ready to take over from Meta’s flagship messaging app if something goes wrong. However, Telegram has become the cult favourite for a different set of followers, who want to get a taste of the internet in a very old-fashioned way.
The app is largely famous these days for obtaining movies, web shows and other content from several of its large communities. Users can share files as large as 2GB on its groups, thereby making it more convenient to distribute media. Unlike WhatsApp, it stores all of its data on the cloud, thereby making it easy to access all messages on multiple platforms in an instant. For safety, it features end-to-end encryption for text messages but users need to enable it manually from the settings.
Moreover, there are customisation options available for those who love to play with themes and colours. You also get the luxury of interacting with bots and directly getting the chance to edit media files within the app.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Telegram)
Although Google Messages ends up being the default app to send and receive SMS, its RCS features make it a surprisingly fun way to stay in touch with your contacts. All you need to do is turn on RCS from the Settings menu and check whether your network operator supports the format. You also need to ensure your contact has RCS enabled.
Once everything is set, Google Messages brings several nifty features like read receipts, typing indicators, downloading files over mobile data, message reactions, smart replies, responding to individual messages and the ability to watch YouTube videos within the app. You will also be able to create groups just like WhatsApp and even enjoy the benefits of end-to-end encryption.
And when you run out of mobile coverage, the Messages app falls back on the good old SMS and MMS to send out texts.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Google)
The Facebook Messenger has been around for almost as long as Facebook has existed. What started as a simple messaging app to chat with your Facebook friends has gradually evolved into a highly capable service offering more than most of you may need.
The feature set is somewhat similar to what you get on WhatsApp but the biggest differentiator is its ability to access your Facebook contacts and SMS texts under one roof. You can make video calls, post 24-hour Stories, send stickers, interact with chatbots and, in the coming days, you will be able to play with Meta’s AI bot.
However, Facebook Messenger is notorious for violating privacy and hence, you should be wary of not sharing anything confidential. You do get a Secret mode with end-to-end encryption but the regular messages can be accessed.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Facebook)
Instagram Direct Messaging is probably the easiest way to share memes or funny reels with your friends. But if you want to use it solely for texting or video calls, you won’t be left disappointed.
Unlike the other two messaging apps from Meta, Instagram’s DM has a lot simpler user interface but is loaded to the teeth. The DM is tightly integrated with Instagram Stories, i.e., it lets you reply to someone’s stories, create polls, watch videos together on a call, react with emojis and send confidential items via a Vanish mode featuring end-to-end encryption.
Speaking of drawbacks, firstly, you will need an Instagram account to get in. There are several privacy concerns, too, but Meta has lately tightened security measures to make it safer from threats.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)
Talk about messaging and Snapchat is a prominent name in the business. With a rather unusual approach to staying in touch (the headache of maintaining streaks with your Snap-addict friends and keeping your Bitmoji character up-to-date), Snapchat tries to bring back the fun in texting.
Even though the primary intention of Snapchat is to urge its users to communicate via video/photo-based Stories, you can have meaningful textual or video conversations with your friends and family. You can even make video calls in a group. The app lets you share your location with your contacts and features a map to show the area with the most activity from Snapchat users. Other than texts and audio messages, you can respond with videos and rely on countless Snapchat filters to make them spicy.
However, keep in mind that end-to-end encryption only applies to photos and videos. Hence, if you are texting on Snapchat, those messages could be intercepted. Additionally, most text messages usually self-destruct once you read them, thereby making it inconvenient to keep them for reference.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Alexander Shatov/@alexbemore/Unsplash)
Previously known as Twitter, X’s DM is surprisingly a good way to get in touch with your friends and anonymous people. You can have textual conversations with your followers on the platform and even rely on multimedia items like GIFs, stickers and emojis. It also makes it easy to share links to posts and unlike other messaging apps, the X DM shortens the links automatically to keep the conversations neat and clean. You also get an option to react with emojis on individual replies.
However, the most interesting feature of X DM is the ability to chat with Grok, xAI’s new AI chatbot. Locked behind the Premium+ subscription, it allows users to quickly gain information about recent happenings in an organised way.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)
Signal rose to fame a few years ago when WhatsApp was bombarded with controversies related to data privacy. For everyone deeply concerned about the well-being of their conversations, Signal is one of the highly recommended messaging apps for Android users.
The app takes pride in offering an end-to-end encrypted platform for textual, audio and video conversations with friends, family and groups. Some of the standout features include the ability to schedule messages on Android, share Stories, customise the user interface with themes, make in-app payments, share group links or QR codes, an incognito keyboard and Proxy support.
The recently launched desktop app can also be configured via the Android or iOS app, thereby extending its versatility.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Signal)
Discord is more than a mere messaging app. Unlike the other messaging apps listed here, Discord cultivates a thriving ecosystem of communities built around shared interests like gaming, art and professional pursuits.
As a user of Discord, you can create your own spaces through customisable servers that are segmented into channels for focused discussions, voice chats, and media sharing. The platform allows members to self-organise these servers through customisable roles and permissions. You also get to deal with bots that inject an element of fun and utility, offering functionalities like music playback, games and automated tasks.
If you’re seeking a platform for casual banter or a dedicated space for passionate discussions, Discord’s free and versatile nature might be just the thing.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Discord)
(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Stephen Frank via Unsplash)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which is the best iMessage alternative for Android?
WhatsApp is the best iMessage alternative for Android users.