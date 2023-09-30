A reliable and feature-packed smartphone is not just a luxury but an absolute necessity. However, not everyone can spend a fortune to buy the latest and greatest gadgets available on the market. Many are simply looking for a budget-friendly upgrade for their ageing smartphones. Fortunately, there are some exciting options for you to consider if you harbour a budget of MYR 1500. Most of the smartphones in this price range strike the perfect balance between affordability and features, making them more appealing to a wide range of users with varying needs.

Hence, in our quest to find the best smartphones under MYR 1500, we have created a guide that will take you through the top contenders in the Malaysian market, showcasing a diverse range of models from different brands that offer exceptional value for money. Whether you are seeking a great display, a camera system that captures great selfies in most lighting conditions or a phone that’ll just last an entire day, these phones under MYR 1500 are designed to fit the bill and meet most of your needs.

Our list features some exciting options from top brands like iQOO, Redmi, Poco, Honor, Realme and more. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best phones under MYR 1500.

From Poco to Honor, here are the best phones under MYR 1500