A reliable and feature-packed smartphone is not just a luxury but an absolute necessity. However, not everyone can spend a fortune to buy the latest and greatest gadgets available on the market. Many are simply looking for a budget-friendly upgrade for their ageing smartphones. Fortunately, there are some exciting options for you to consider if you harbour a budget of MYR 1500. Most of the smartphones in this price range strike the perfect balance between affordability and features, making them more appealing to a wide range of users with varying needs.
Hence, in our quest to find the best smartphones under MYR 1500, we have created a guide that will take you through the top contenders in the Malaysian market, showcasing a diverse range of models from different brands that offer exceptional value for money. Whether you are seeking a great display, a camera system that captures great selfies in most lighting conditions or a phone that’ll just last an entire day, these phones under MYR 1500 are designed to fit the bill and meet most of your needs.
Our list features some exciting options from top brands like iQOO, Redmi, Poco, Honor, Realme and more. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best phones under MYR 1500.
From Poco to Honor, here are the best phones under MYR 1500
Price: MYR 1,099
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is one of the most premium devices you can buy within this price range. While its chic candy bar design is a huge attention grabber, the rest of the specifications are just enough to get the job done. The Nord CE 3 Lite is based on the Snapdragon 695 chip and features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, a 108-megapixel main rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. For someone seeking a stylish all-rounder in this segment, the Nord CE 3 Lite is a great pick.
Price: MYR 1,499
The Realme 11 Pro 5G is easily the most stylish smartphone you can buy in this price range. Its vegan leather back, with the unique DSLR-style rear camera hump, makes this phone look distinct. Based on a midrange MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, the Realme 11 Pro impresses with its 6.7-inch curved edge AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 100-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and Android 13-based Realme UI. On the whole, the Realme 11 Pro is a solid smartphone for its price, one you can’t go wrong with.
Price: MYR 1,199
If you want a stylish Realme smartphone and wish to save some money, the Realme 11 5G is yet another great Android option to consider. It relies on a MediaTek Dimanity 6100+ chip and comes equipped with a 6.7-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display, a 108-megapixel main rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. As usual, you get Realme UI 4.0 based on the latest Android 13, though there’s no word on when the upcoming Android 14 update will hit the device. We recommend you choose this smartphone only if the Realme 11 Pro 5G is too pricey for you.
Price: MYR 1,419
The most technically advanced smartphone in this price range is the Poco F5. Unlike its competition that relies on old entry-level 5G chips, the Poco F5 offers a cutting-edge Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset. The Poco F5 also features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 64-megapixel main rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 based on Android 13.
To sum up, this is one of the best phones under MYR 1500 you could buy right now.
Price: 1,299
The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is a bit old at this point, but it’s still a great phone to buy if you’re on a budget. It is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 midrange chipset which guarantees efficient performance. Additionally, while it runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12, it will soon be updated to Android 13. The phone also features a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel main rear camera with OIS, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging and a pair of stereo speakers.
Price: MYR 1,379
The iQOO Z7 5G is also an older option in this category that you can’t go wrong with. This smartphone is based on the dated Dimensity 920 chipset but iQOO’s optimised FunTouch OS 13 ensures that the performance is effective and efficient. The iQOO Z7 also features a 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging, a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS and a 16-megapixel front camera.
Note: The iQOO Z7 gets the newest Android updates sooner than other phones mentioned on this list.
Price: MYR 1.099
The Honor 90 Lite is one of the best phones under MYR 1500 in Malaysia. Inspired by the Honor 90, the Honor 90 Lite flaunts a distinct rear design with flashy colourways. This smartphone is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and features a 6.7-inch 90Hz LCD display with FHD resolution. You also get a 100-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera with this smartphone. Not to mention, it’s powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging.
