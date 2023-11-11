If you are exploring the market for a decent smartphone that doesn’t break your wallet, you have stumbled upon the right buying guide. For less than MYR 1000, you can easily pick a smartphone that comes with a capable processor, a set of good cameras, a big display and good battery life. This is where life gets difficult for the average smartphone consumer like you who simply wants a good package. To choose the best smartphones under MYR 1000 we, too, had a rough time.

Even though the focus remains on basics, healthy competition among these smartphone brands has given us a wide variety of options to choose from. While some focus solely on a stylish design with a large display, others focus on offering an all-round performance, like the Samsung Galaxy A05s. Then there’s the Infinix GT 10 Pro, which somehow manages to offer a hardcore gaming experience in the price bracket, standing out with its design and top-notch specifications.

Keep in mind, that you are likely to find mostly Android smartphones under MYR 1000 unless you are willing to check out the used smartphone market.

Nonetheless, we have done our homework so you don’t need to. We list some of the best smartphones you can buy for less than MYR 1000 today.

Here are the best smartphones under MYR 1000