If you are exploring the market for a decent smartphone that doesn’t break your wallet, you have stumbled upon the right buying guide. For less than MYR 1000, you can easily pick a smartphone that comes with a capable processor, a set of good cameras, a big display and good battery life. This is where life gets difficult for the average smartphone consumer like you who simply wants a good package. To choose the best smartphones under MYR 1000 we, too, had a rough time.
Even though the focus remains on basics, healthy competition among these smartphone brands has given us a wide variety of options to choose from. While some focus solely on a stylish design with a large display, others focus on offering an all-round performance, like the Samsung Galaxy A05s. Then there’s the Infinix GT 10 Pro, which somehow manages to offer a hardcore gaming experience in the price bracket, standing out with its design and top-notch specifications.
Keep in mind, that you are likely to find mostly Android smartphones under MYR 1000 unless you are willing to check out the used smartphone market.
Nonetheless, we have done our homework so you don’t need to. We list some of the best smartphones you can buy for less than MYR 1000 today.
Here are the best smartphones under MYR 1000
Price: MYR 999
The Realme 11x 5G is best suited for those who want a wisely curated collection of specifications without compromising on style. In fact, the Realme 11x 5G is easily the best-looking smartphone in our list of best smartphones under MYR 1000. With its bold rectangular camera hump complemented by a matte texture back panel and flat sides, this smartphone looks impressive.
For its low price of MYR 1000, the Realme 11x 5G packs a lot of features and impressive specifications. The phone is based on a midrange MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz IPS LCD display, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and Realme UI 4.0 interface based on Android 13. The rear camera system consists of a 64-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera, whereas the front camera relies on an 8-megapixel sensor.
Price: MYR 499
The Poco C65 is the newest and the most affordable option on our list. Best suited for someone seeking an entry-level budget option that features modern styling, the Poco C65 features a bold new design with beautiful colour shades and flat sides. The smartphone is based on the MediaTek Helio G85 4G chipset which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone boots MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.
The Poco C65 offers a big 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with Gorilla Glass protection and a refresh rate of 90Hz. As for the cameras, the rear camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel main camera along with a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the other hand, the front camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. A 5,000mAh battery keeps everything alive and you get an 18W wired charging solution out of the box.
Price: MYR 599
The Redmi 12 is essentially an evolved cousin of the Poco C65, offering slightly better specifications and features. The bold boxy design with the iPhone-inspired triple camera setup has been a thing for this year’s Redmi smartphones. However, the rear panel is made of glass and flaunts three beautiful gradient colours.
The Redmi 12 4G is based on the MediaTek Helio G88 4G chipset, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD display, up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB eMMC 5.1 storage, with the latter expandable up to 1TB. The phone boots MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. A 5,000mAh battery takes care of all the power needs and you get an 18W wired charger in the box.
As for the cameras, the triple rear camera setup on the Redmi 12 4G consists of a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera consists of an 8-megapixel sensor.
Price: MYR 999
Infinix has had a stellar year and the GT 10 Pro is one of its finest products proving that. Breaking free from the stereotype of a boring budget smartphone maker, Infinix presented the GT 10 Pro as an affordable gaming smartphone with a wild design that stands out in this price category.
It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and slim bezels. The device is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM. A 5,000mAh battery keeps the smartphone alive and you get a fast 45W wired charging solution as part of the package.
The Infinix GT 10 Pro runs on a customised XOS 12 interface based on Android 12, offering several gaming-centric features. Shutterbugs will also be happy to see a 108-megapixel main camera flanked by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.
Price: MYR 899
The Vivo Y36 5G is one of the best Vivo smartphones that you can buy for less than MYR 1000. Staying true to the credentials of a Vivo smartphone, the Y36 4G offers a stylish design with beautiful colour gradients. The smartphone is based on the dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. As standard, you get FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.
With a big 5,000mAh battery keeping the smartphone alive, the 44W wired charger promises to fill up the battery in less than an hour. The Vivo Y36 features a 6.64-inch FHD+ resolution IPS LCD display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The camera system on the rear consists of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor.
Price: MYR 799
The Samsung Galaxy A05s is one of the most premium-looking smartphones in this price segment. Flaunting a design that is highly reminiscent of the flagship Galaxy S23, the Galaxy A05s looks premium with its well-finished boxy looks and curved sides, its pastel colours only adding to the appeal. The minimalist looks of the rear cameras also enhance its appeal.
The Galaxy A05s offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a standard refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A 5,000mAh battery keeps the device alive there’s support for Samsung’s 25W fast wired charging solution. Samsung also promises up to four years of OS updates.
The camera setup of the Galaxy A05s consists of a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera sensor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which is the best smartphone under MYR 1000?
The Infinix GT 10 Pro is currently the best smartphone to buy under MYR 1000.
– Which is the best Android smartphone under MYR 1000?
The Infinix GT 10 Pro is one of the best Android smartphones for less than MYR 1000.