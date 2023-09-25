Most tech junkies are showering all their attention on Apple’s newest babies. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are two of the hottest smartphones in town today, equipped with the latest and finest technologies that Apple has to offer. However, these smartphones are pricey by all means and can only be bought by those with deep pockets. For someone whose budget cannot exceed MYR 2,000, it’s the mid-range smartphones that come to the rescue. While their spec sheets may not raise any eyebrows, when you look at the complete package, one might argue whether those shiny new iPhones are worth the hefty price tags.

Since this particular segment is crowded, we have scoured the marketplace and tried to shortlist the best smartphones under MYR 2,000. The majority of this list is dominated by Android smartphones trying to get your hard-earned money.

From 200-megapixel cameras to curved-edge OLED displays and luxurious designs, these phones have got it all. We have even recommended the fantastic OnePlus Nord 3 and the rather unusual Apple iPhone SE 5G. Yeah, you can actually buy an iPhone under MYR 2000!

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at these incredible value-for-money midrange smartphones that can deliver the goods.

Best smartphones under MYR 2,000