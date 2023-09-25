Most tech junkies are showering all their attention on Apple’s newest babies. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are two of the hottest smartphones in town today, equipped with the latest and finest technologies that Apple has to offer. However, these smartphones are pricey by all means and can only be bought by those with deep pockets. For someone whose budget cannot exceed MYR 2,000, it’s the mid-range smartphones that come to the rescue. While their spec sheets may not raise any eyebrows, when you look at the complete package, one might argue whether those shiny new iPhones are worth the hefty price tags.
Since this particular segment is crowded, we have scoured the marketplace and tried to shortlist the best smartphones under MYR 2,000. The majority of this list is dominated by Android smartphones trying to get your hard-earned money.
From 200-megapixel cameras to curved-edge OLED displays and luxurious designs, these phones have got it all. We have even recommended the fantastic OnePlus Nord 3 and the rather unusual Apple iPhone SE 5G. Yeah, you can actually buy an iPhone under MYR 2000!
So, without further ado, let’s take a look at these incredible value-for-money midrange smartphones that can deliver the goods.
Best smartphones under MYR 2,000
Price: MYR 1,899
The Vivo V29 is best suited for those who love taking selfies and can’t compromise with the front camera’s quality. The Vivo V29 has got such people covered with a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus, which should guarantee sharp selfies in all lighting conditions. The rear cameras also consist of a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The rest of the notable features include a Snapdragon 778G chipset, FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with curved edges, a 4,600mAh battery and 80W wired charging.
Price: MYR 1,699
The Honor 90 is another camera-centric smartphone in this category that tries to stand out with novel styling. The smartphone features a 200-megapixel main camera along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The selfie camera relies on a 50-megapixel FF sensor. Taking care of the performance is a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chip that is managed by Honor’s MagicOS 7.1 interface based on Android 13. The 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display has curved edges as well. All of the above is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that fills itself up with a 66W wired charger.
Price: MYR 1,799
The Realme 11 Pro Plus is easily the most flashy smartphone here courtesy of its camera-inspired looks and copious use of a vegan leather finish. The 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with curved edges only adds to its appeal and the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset can take care of all generic smartphone tasks. The camera system consists of a 200-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. It runs on the latest Realme UI 4 based on Android 13. A 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging completes this well-rounded package.
Price: MYR 1,979
For less than MYR 2,000, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro is sort of a complete package for those who want a good camera phone. The rear camera system on this phone consists of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Even the front camera features a 32-megapixel image sensor. A 6.7-inch 1080p 120Hz curved edge OLED display and the Snapdragon 778G chip make for a sound Android experience. A 4,600mAh battery with 80W wired charging and the stylish design makes this an easy pick for most buyers.
Price: MYR 1,699
The Sony Xperia 10 V is a rather unusual choice in this category. With the Snapdragon 695 chip, you don’t get the greatest performance granted by all midrange smartphones listed here. However, the Xperia 10 V looks unique and some of its striking features include a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a 5,000mAh battery and stock Android 13. Other than a 48-megapixel main rear camera, you also get an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.
Price: MYR 1,899
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is the easiest smartphone to recommend in this category. The Galaxy A54 5G features an Exynos 1380 chipset, a 6.4-inch 1080p 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging and an Android 13-based One UI 5 experience. The rear cameras consist of a 50-megapixel main, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel macro camera, whereas the front camera consists of a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The front and back of the Galaxy A54 are protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and you get an IP67 certification for dust and water resistance.
Price: MYR 2,199
The OnePlus Nord 3 5G crosses the budget of MYR 2,000 ever so slightly but the extra money spent will be worth it. Take our word!
A 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution 120Hz AMOLED display with some of the slimmest bezels is refreshing to look at. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 offers flagship-grade performance and Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 is among the cleanest versions of Android you can experience today. The combination of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera should keep the shutterbugs happy. The 5,000mAh battery should be enough for an entire day’s stamina and the 80W wired charger should fill it up at a blistering pace.
Price: MYR 2,249
If you spend MYR 200 over your prescribed budget, you can get yourself an iPhone. Granted that it’s not the latest iPhone with cutting-edge technology but the iPhone SE is the most cost-effective way to experience Apple’s walled garden.
Most of you may not like the cramped 4.7-inch 720p LCD display, the sub-par battery life and the single 12-megapixel camera’s image output. However, the iPhone SE is built unlike anything in this price segment, featuring a metal-glass combo with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. It also gets wireless charging. What’s even better is that the iPhone SE 5G has already got the latest iOS 17 update and it will continue to do so for at least another four years.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which is the best budget smartphone under MYR 2,000?
– The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G is currently the best smartphone under MYR 2,000 to buy today.
Which is the best budget Vivo smartphone under MYR 2,000?
– The Vivo V29 is currently the best Vivo smartphone under MYR 2,000.
Which is the best budget Samsung smartphone under MYR 2,000?
– You can buy the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G under MYR 2,000 as the best Samsung phone in this price range.
