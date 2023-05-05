The Best ‘Star Wars’ Video Games Of All Time

Recently, Star Wars fans all around the world got to celebrate their biggest annual event – Star Wars Day – on May 4th. One obvious way Star Wars fans celebrate May 4th is by watching all the classic movies from the franchise at their nearest theatre (if possible) or from the confines of their home in a mega movie marathon (think of the crew from The Big Bang Theory for better visualisation). The other way you can celebrate Star Wars, one which we think is more exciting, involves playing some of the best Star Wars video games out there.
For fans of the science fiction franchise, there are several Star Wars games that can effortlessly transport you to galaxies and planets you’ve grown to love on the big screen. From flying spaceships to slicing through Stormtroopers with a cool light sabre, the best video games have something in store for every Star Wars fan.
So, as we continue with the celebrations of Star Wars and the 40th anniversary of the release of Return of the Jedi, here are the best Star Wars video games for you to try out. You can thank us later!
A Complete Guide To Watching Every ‘Star Wars’ Show And Movie In Chronological Order
10 Best Video Games Coming Out In May 2023
‘Star Wars’ Video Games That’ll Give You All The Force
(Main and feature image credits: Courtesy EA)
Jump To / Table of Contents
Scroll through any list compiling the best Star Wars video games and you are likely to find Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic on the top of most of them. Despite being over 20 years old, this game, which was developed by BioWare, offers an exciting RPG experience. The game, which is set thousands of years before the formation of the Galactic Empire, lets players define their own path. The storyline is excellent, as is the character building. If you’ve ever had dreams of becoming a Jedi, this game, which is available on both Windows and Mac, is tailor-made for you.
(Image credits: Bioware via Steam)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the most recent addition to the Star Wars universe. Released in April 2023, this video game offers a gripping storyline, impressive world design, gorgeous art direction, jaw-dropping lightsaber combat and stunning visual effects. In fact, critics have already christened it as one of the best video games to play in 2023. Developed by Respawn, it is available on the PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X and Series S.
(Image credits: Courtesy EA)
Even before Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release, Respawn had impressed the Star Wars community with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game, which came out in 2019, immersed fans in mystical galaxies and lush worlds, along with offering a healthy dose of exciting lightsaber action. In fact, the game’s opening sequences, set in a wasteland setting, gave us one of the most memorable video game openings of all time.
(Image credits: Courtesy EA)
Do you love Star Wars and Lego? If so, then this video game will be right up your alley. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is based on nine movies (the original trilogy, the prequels and the sequel trilogy) and brings the iconic Lego art style to the forefront. Hence, an overdose of cuteness is guaranteed. And if nothing else, imagine seeing an adorable Darth Vader in Lego animation, that too in a video game? Not to mention, the storyline is heartwarming and the gameplay is interesting yet easy to learn, making this title a great introduction for children to the Star Wars franchise.
(Image credits: TT Games via Steam)
If your love affair with Star Wars can largely be credited to the marvellous spaceships, you need to get your hands on Star Wars: Squadrons. This game takes a break from all of the lightsaber action and instead puts you inside beautifully detailed cockpits. As you partake in deadly aerial dogfights, the game treats you with stellar visual effects and impressive gameplay dynamics. Developed by Motive Studios, Star Wars: Squadrons is available on Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
(Image credits: Courtesy EA)
Released in 2005, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is one of the most prominent titles in the long-running series of Star Wars video games. For its time, Battlefront 2 was an accurate representation of the Star Wars universe. The game impressed players and critics with its beautiful graphics (for 2005) and smooth gameplay that led to exciting action on the battlefield. You can play this title on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
(Image: Courtesy LucasArts)
Released in 2004, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords was a follow-up to the Knights of the Old Republic and follows the lone Jedi who tries to restore the connection to the Force and stop a new, emerging threat to the galaxy. Once again, the focus was on the player choosing their own narrative -you could either play for the dark side or the light side of the Force. While the game had issues during its launch and some of its original plans were left unfinished, it still remains a fan favourite.
(Image: Courtesy LucasArts)
Released in 2005, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy puts you in the shoes of a Padawan who is willing to train as a Jedi under the eyes of Luke Skywalker. The game trains you with light sabres, helps you master the Force, and eventually, makes you fight a myriad of dangerous enemies including the Stormtroopers. As you utilise the skills you’ve learned previously to defeat your enemies, you also get to play around with some cool customisation options.
(Image: Courtesy LucasArts)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is currently the latest installment in the series of Star Wars video games. You can play it on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.
Answer: The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game just released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.