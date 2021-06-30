Superdough, the company behind Breakout Escape Rooms and Hauntu Horror House have began offering live virtual game sessions for fun-seekers online.

With the company having lost a large chunk of revenue within the past year, thanks to lockdowns and movement control orders which limited and restricted their operations, the company has successfully pivoted into the virtual realm. Breakout Escape Rooms now offers a couple of fun and exciting games which are perfect to let you and your friends blow off some steam, as well as can serve corporate clients in terms of team building.

Superdough’s online escape rooms sought to bring immersive scenarios to their customers at home, with unique storylines that players could choose from. Known for their creatively themed escape rooms, Breakout was confident they had delivered a well-crafted gaming experience for their loyal fanbase. However, things did not go quite as planned post launch as the demand for online escape games among the general population did not meet expectations. Left in a lurch with significant time and investment put into developing their virtual escape game, the company took steps to figure out what gaps existed in the market and how best to adapt to them – which led to the discovery in the demand of virtual team building experiences for those working from home.

Our fellow A-Lister, Cheah Ka Wai, the marketing director of Superdough shared that, “we redesigned the online experience to adapt it to a bigger scale, and made our virtual game available to corporate clients beginning early November 2020. The response has been very positive.”

To date, Breakout has conducted virtual team building with over 100 companies involving a total of 5000 employees. Until things return to normal, Superdough expects to continue improving and fine tuning their virtual experiences in order to deliver online escape games that bear the company’s trademark quality and fun immersive experience, all without sacrificing the element of live gaming that escape rooms are known for. The company is confident that their latest offering will be a mainstay as one of the company’s live entertainment options.

For more info, visit the official website.