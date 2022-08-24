Hong Kong martial arts superstar Bruce Lee is taking his turn in the virtual world with “Revival of the Memory: Bruce Lee’s Home in Metaverse”, co-hosted by Bruce Lee Club and PRIZM Group.

Why all this now? Well, in case you didn’t know — because we didn’t, and it’s okay — 2022 marks the 49th death anniversary of Lee. So, to honour his legacy in film history and pass on his philosophy to the next generation, Lee’s old demolished home “Crane’s Nest” has been recreated with VR technology.

Bruce Lee in “Enter The Dragon” — this time, he’s entering the metaverse.

Everything to know about Bruce Lee and “Crane’s Nest” in the metaverse

With just a click, visitors can waltz right into the martial arts star’s home and experience it as if they were actually there. They can take part in virtual events; recollect memories through NFTs; and check out special collectibles such as Lee’s handwriting of the “Water Philosophy”.

“Revival of the Memory: Bruce Lee’s Home in Metaverse” is currently ongoing and the finished product will be launched globally next year on July 20, the 50th anniversary of Lee’s passing.

For more info, click here.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong