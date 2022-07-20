Still reeling from the season 4 finale of Stranger Things? Well, we have just the thing for you to get over your Hawkins blues. You can now showcase your love for the hit Netflix sci-fi series with the new Stranger Things x Casetify Collection. The second drop of the series, it features iPhone and tech accessories emblazoned with designs inspired from the beloved show.

Casetify’s second collection of Stranger Things accessories journeys back to Hawkins, Indiana and embraces new locations circa 1986 for inspiration behind the limited-edition products. Designs spotlight the Hellfire Club, the Hawkins High Tigers, the gang’s favourite pizza joint Surfer Boy Pizza, and the all-new Demobat.

The second drop of the Stranger Things x Casetify collection extends to iPhone, AirPods and AirPods Pro and AirTag holders. It also features accessories such as MagSafe wallets, Apple watch bands, grip stands, and a Nintendo Switch carrying case. Prices for the collection start from US$25 (RM 111) upwards.

Inspired By Hawkins

Casetify first collaborated with Stranger Things in 2020. The second collection once more introduces a range of customisable tech accessories inspired by the hit Netflix show. Taking references from the most recent season, the collection features designs spotlighting elements seen in season 4.

This includes tech accessories featuring motifs of the Hellfire Club, the Hawkins High Tigers and Surfer Boy Pizza. Even Vecna’s Demobat gets a chance to shine, featuring on Casetify’s best-selling Impact and Ultra Impact cases.

Additionally, the new release will also pay homage to the hit series with cases featuring the Upside Down and both classic and flaming iterations of the iconic Stranger Things logo. The Stranger Things x Casetify collection is available online and in Casetify Studio locations.

(Images: Casetify)