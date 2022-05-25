eBay Launches Its First NFT Collection

On 23 May, eBay launched its first exclusive NFT drop, starting at USD 10, as shared by the company on Twitter.

This highly-anticipated collection is in partnership with the web3 platform OneOf, ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and sports media company Sports Illustrated. It features 13 exclusive 3D action figures of Gretzky.

According to its official website, this collection is sold out.

Here’s what we know about eBay’s NFT collection

Calling all collectors, you can score our first exclusive NFT drop brought to you by @OneOfNFT with a @SInow x @WayneGretzky digital collectible. 🏒 Starting at $10, you can get a limited edition NFT along with bragging rights, unless you decide to sell it.#NFT #eBayExclusive — eBay (@eBay) May 23, 2022

What is it about?

As per its website, OneOf said, “As part of OneOf’s mission to onboard the next 100 million users onto Web3, we’re bringing NFTs to one of the largest online marketplaces of all time—eBay.”

The NFT collection will include 3D and animated versions of famous athletes, who have graced Sports Illustrated covers all these years. While eBay is launching its first NFT collection, the limited Sports Illustrated x Wayne Gretzky drop is the fourth for OneOf.

The Sports Illustrated x Wayne Gretzky collection, which showcases Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky in a digital avatar, is available online as green, gold, platinum and diamond-tier NFTs. The range begins from USD 10 for basic green NFT and goes up to USD 1,500 for the diamond tier one.

eBay aims to release more collections, featuring athletes, this year. This was confirmed by Dawn Block, the vice president of collectibles, electronics and home at eBay, who shared, “Through our partnership with OneOf, eBay is now making coveted NFTs more accessible to a new generation of collectors everywhere.” He added, “This builds upon our commitment to deliver high-passion, high-value items to the eBay community of buyers and sellers.”

Other companies incorporating NFTs

Apart from eBay, even Instagram confirmed that it will begin testing NFTs with some US creators.

Last week, Spotify announced that it is testing a new feature that would enable artists to promote their NFT collections on their Spotify profiles.

(Main and Featured Image Credit: OneOf Sports)