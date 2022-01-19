An Indonesian Student’s Selfie NFT Collection Has Sold For Nearly USD 1 Million

Talk about an unlikely turn of events. When Indonesian student Ghozali Ghozalo created a series of selfies for a timelapse video, he never thought it would make him a millionaire. The 22-year-old now owes his fame and sudden windfall to his project, which is now an NFT collection named Ghozali Everyday.

The collection comprises 933 self-portraits of Ghozalo taken by him between the ages of 18 and 22, from 2017 to 2021.

What is Ghozali Everyday, and how much does it cost?

A school project turned into a money-minting idea

According to Crypto Briefing, Ghozalo took the pictures for a school video but decided to turn them into NFTs on the OpenSea market earlier this week.

“It’s really a picture of me standing in front of the computer day by day,” describes Ghozalo on the OpenSea profile where the collection is up for sale.

The number of pieces in the collection, Crypto Briefing says, indicate that selfies were not taken every day within the period.

What is the worth of the collection?

The collection was launched on 9 January 2022 at USD 3 for each picture. The floor price rapidly reached 0.9 ETH (around USD 3,000) a piece before coming down slightly.

As of 14 January 2022, the collection’s total traded volume on OpenSea stood at 314 ETH, or more than USD 1 million.

Road to fame

Indonesian celebrity chef Arnold Poernomo also tweeted about the NFT collection.

“Ghozali happened…the year of Gozali,” tweeted Poernomo, while tagging Ghozalo’s Twitter account.

According to Crypto Briefing, Poernomo also noted that he “didn’t just change [Ghozali’s] life” by promoting the collection, but those who bought the tokens made 78,000 percent gains on their investment.

Interestingly, the name of the collection would remind NFT fans of Beepel’s phenomenally popular NFT artwork, Everydays: The First 5000 Days, which was sold in March 2021 for USD 69 million.

(Main and Featured images: Ghozali Everyday/OpenSea)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur