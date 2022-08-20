Google Pixel 6a Review: 4 Things We Love About It

Google has introduced its latest phone, the Google Pixel 6a. Priced in the midrange, it delivers great performance and value.

Similar to the more premium Google Pixel 6, the Pixel 6a is just as sleek in design. It bears the same iconic camera bar across the back of the phone and durable metal frame. Powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel, the phone is fast and responsive. Everything loads quickly and smoothly, and it also enables some advanced features like Live Translate and Live Caption using the most accurate Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) ever released by Google.

The phone is available in three colours: Chalk, Charcoal and our personal favourite, Sage. After testing the Google Pixel 6a out for a few weeks, we highlight the four features that we would buy this phone for.

4 things we love about the Google Pixel 6a

Breaking Barriers

Ever found yourself in a foreign country and struggling to communicate with a local by fumbling on your phone with Google Translate? The Live Translate feature on the Pixel 6a makes things a lot easier – a highly accurate Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) allows you to speak directly into the app and translate the speech into a different language in real time.

Thanks to ASR, the Recorder function also provides live transcription, which is handy for note-taking in lectures or, for us journalists, when conducting interviews.

Picture Perfect

While it is not a top-of-the-range camera, there is so much that the dual rear cameras on the Pixel 6a can do that is impressive for its price. There is the main lens and an ultrawide lens, which is handy for capturing more within the frame. As for the selfie camera on Pixel 6a on the front, it’s the same stellar camera as the one on the Pixel 6.

What truly makes photography on the Pixel 6a stand out from other phones in its price range is Google’s impressive image processing software that produce top quality photos. Night Sight allows for rich and vibrant photography in low light, while Real Tone authentically represents all skin tones.

One of our favourite and most utilised photo features is the Magic Eraser, which makes distractions or unwanted objects in the photo disappear. Say, you’re trying to get your Instagram photo in front of the Duomo di Milano, where there are people milling about at all times of the day – some are bound to make it into the background. Magic Eraser automatically detects them in your photo and can remove them with just a tap. You can also change the colour of these distracting objects in your photo to blend in more naturally so that the focus remains on the subject.

Dressed to Impress

Pixel’s interface, Material You, not only looks good but helps you find things easier and get things done faster. The entire phone UI updates to reflect your chosen wallpaper and home screen. With widgets and various other elements all in the same colour scheme, even the most cluttered phone display looks aesthetically pleasing. Every few months, new wallpapers under the theme Curated Culture will also be available to dress your home and lock screens – these beautiful designs celebrate cultural moments such as International Women’s Day and Pride Month.

Outlive and Outlast

Some smartphones these days are notorious for draining battery at rapid speeds. However, Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours. It learns your favourite apps, so it doesn’t waste power on the ones you rarely use. On a typical work day that started at 9am, our Pixel 6a was still left with 30% battery after dinner. Turn on Extreme Battery Saver and the battery can last up to 72 hours.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Singapore