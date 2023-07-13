It is raining foldable phones as we step into the third quarter of 2023. The swanky new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, with its vast cover display, has got us swooning, as has the upcoming batch of foldable phones from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus. In the midst of all these, Honor has sprung a surprise with a phone that is allegedly the world’s slimmest folding smartphone. Called the Honor Magic V2, this foldable could give its rivals a run for their money.

The Honor Magic V2 is a book-style foldable phone ready to welcome the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with intense competition upon the latter’s launch. While the phone is only available in China right now, the Magic V2 is expected to make it to global markets later this year as the company’s flagship offering. Since it wears an Honor badge, there’s a copious serving of style and cutting-edge specifications with this foldable smartphone.

So, if you are excited to see what the Honor Magic V2 has to offer, here’s a deeper look at its design, features and other specifications.

Honor Magic V2: What’s the magic all about?

The Honor Magic V2’s main draw is its form factor. Despite having a foldable design with a working hinge, the Magic V2 measures just 9.9mm when folded shut. That’s even slimmer than some conventional smartphones! When unfolded, the Magic V2 is just 4.7mm thick.

It still weighs 232 grams, which is on the higher side for a smartphone but not too bad for a phone that folds. It’s available in a wide array of colours including Black, Silk Black, Silk Purple and Gold.

Another noteworthy upgrade here is the hinge system. Honor is using a gearless hinge mechanism that relies on a 3D-printed titanium alloy cover. This allows for a slim profile but affects the water and dust ingress. That said, Honor says that the internals have a P2i coating to give some protection against moisture and sweat.

The rest of the Honor Magic V2 is familiar.

The main display uses a 7.9-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 2156 x 2344-pixel resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The Cover Display on the outside is a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits. Both displays come with support for a stylus.

The performance department is taken care of by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with a peak clock speed of 3.36GHz. Users get 12GB RAM as standard and an option to choose between 256GB and 512GB for storage. The phone boots Honor’s MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13 out of the box. A 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on and users get a 66W wired charging solution for refueling it.

Lastly, the cameras. A 16-megapixel camera sits in a cutout on the main display, managing selfies and video calls. The Honor Magic V2 also gets a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens, a secondary 50-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide lens and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom.

What will be the Honor Magic V2’s price?

You can get the Honor Magic V2 at a price of CNY 8,999 (MYR 5,773), provided you are content with the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. If you want to double the storage to 512GB, you need to shell out CNY 9,999 (MYR 6,414). Those wanting the Honor Magic V2 Ultimate edition with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage will have to pay CNY 11,999 (MYR 7,697).

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Honor)