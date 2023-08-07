Will the iPhone 15 be a big generational leap over the rather disappointing iPhone 14? If the leaks are anything to go by, Apple fans are likely to stand in unison and nod in the affirmative, even though the phone may end up looking almost identical to last year’s models. Not to mention, the arrival of the USB-C charging port is perhaps the biggest change for iPhone users in years (you have to thank the EU for that if Apple gives in to their requirements this year). However, while most of the leaks have been focused on the phone’s features, it seems like Apple’s carrier partners may have (accidentally) given out the official iPhone 15 launch date.

Before you start hunting for it on Apple’s website, you should know that this information comes via industry insiders who got hold of the memos shared by mobile carriers with their employees. The new iPhone 15 series is likely to launch in early September. Such an early release could help Apple rake in big numbers for the last quarter of 2023 when the festive season is in full swing and consumers flock over to stores to buy a new smartphone.

On that note, here’s a quick look at the iPhone 15’s leaked release date and a glimpse at the rest of its details.

iPhone 15’s launch date: How did it get leaked?

Courtesy of a report from 9To5Mac, multiple sources have confirmed that mobile carriers have asked their employees not to take any offs on September 13 ‘due to a major smartphone announcement’. There’s no mention of Apple or the iPhone here but it seems quite obvious that the smartphone in question is the rumoured iPhone 15. After all, Apple is the only major smartphone manufacturer that makes announcements in September.

It is, therefore, speculated that September 12 or September 13 are the two possible launch dates for the iPhone 15. We expect the sales of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models to possibly begin a week later, around the same time as Apple releasing iOS 17 to all older iPhones compatible with the update.

Where can you buy it?

Your guess is as good as ours.

If the launch happens on September 13, Apple could start taking pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series within a few days via its retail stores. Pre-ordering customers are likely to get deliveries of their iPhones directly via Apple stores. Additionally, all carrier stores are also expected to put the new iPhones on sale soon after.

iPhone 15’s expected prices

The iPhone 15 is expected to have a similar starting price as the iPhone 14. As such, the iPhone 15 is being speculated to cost USD 799 for the standard model and USD 899 for the Plus model. The iPhone 15 Pro, however, could get costlier with a starting price of USD 1,099, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max could end up costing a whopping USD 1,199.

What’s going to be different in the iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 series is likely to bring notable changes that could sweep the stakes in Apple’s favour.

The vanilla iPhone 15 will shed some display bezels from the iPhone 14 and its infamous notch. The Dynamic Island will be a standard affair on the iPhone 15 series, allowing for more functionality of an otherwise mundane feature. The A16 Bionic chip is expected to boost performance and efficiency, whereas the rear camera with its newer 48-megapixel sensor should improve photography performance. The battery capacity will be bigger, and a USB-C charging port should make life easier when the battery meter goes red.

The iPhone 15 Plus is simply going to be a bigger variant of the iPhone 15, sporting a bigger 6.7-inch display and a larger capacity battery as the only upgrades over the regular model.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are getting the most affection this year. Slightly curved sides, a Titanium frame, a faster and more power efficient 3nm A17 Bionic chipset, improved camera hardware, larger capacity batteries and the fabled USB-C port. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also expected to get a telephoto camera with a periscopic lens setup.

{Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Apple (Representational Image)}