Joanne Kua On Injecting Technology Into KSK Land

We managed to have a chat with Joanne Kua, the managing director of KSK Land, to find out more about how she intends to incorporate technology to the traditional industry of property development.
She tells us more about the development of KSK City Labs, a branch under KSK Land focussing on data science that’s set to revolutionise how the developer presents its future properties, beginning with its latest flagship development, 8 Conlay.
Here’s what Joanne Kua of KSK Land had to say:
Tell us more about KSK City Labs.
At KSK Land, we aim to not only provide our customers seamless and personalised services but to also create a real estate ecosystem encompassing the entire lifecycle from the design and construction stages, to buying and selling, and property management as well. We view technology and data as key enablers to power this entire ecosystem and unlock more values to our stakeholders. Thus, KSK City Labs was established. The team currently consists of about 15 members of data scientists and engineers and we are looking to further ramp up on introducing more technological solutions to the proptech space.
What are some of the technological highlights that residents would be able to experience?
Some of the highlight features that we have introduced on our app include, construction progress updates of both YOO8 residential towers down to each unit level, where our buyers can keep tabs on their own personal units via isometric layout drawings. The 3D rendering of every residential unit will steadily evolve through different stages of construction. Our update also includes estimated percentages for the different components that make up each unit which are categorised as structure, architecture, mechanical & electricity, and interior.
We are also the first developer in Malaysia to work together with KONE to directly integrate a remote lift access control function into our homeowner mobile app. With this, our residents can remotely call the lifts to access their own residential unit floor, the lobby, the facilities floors on Level 26 and 44 as well as the parking levels.
Smart home control feature which we have put together in partnership with Lutron, where our residents can control their home lighting and air conditioner from anywhere in the world, through direct access via the Lutron app. Thereby conveniently maintaining the comfortable condition of their home upon their return from work or travels.
Furthermore, we have introduced a tenant management feature where our residents can add their family member(s) or tenant to provide them access to our facilities, remote lift access control and the smart home management function.
Plus, there are some exciting app features in the future to look forward to, such as a chat function that connects YOO8 residents directly to Kempinski’s Lady in Red, the hotel’s iconic brand ambassador, for access to the hotel’s services such as butler on call, private chef service, housekeeping, residential provisioning, tailoring and more. And a marketplace feature where residents can book the facilities and services under 8 Conlay via the mobile app.
What other future proof solutions have been accounted for?
Our goal in developing the 8 Conlay mobile app is to enable a seamless integration of the 8 Conlay lifestyle for our residents. With that in mind, we have introduced these features, such as touchless lift call technology in our in-app remote lift access control function, property communication where residents can contact the concierge, property management or security via the app’s messaging and voice & video call function, exempting the hassle of saving or searching their contact numbers and smart home controls directly from the Lutron mobile app, allowing preset modes and remote controls of lighting and air conditioning.
Moving forward, we will also be introducing a seamless booking function of our 8 Conlay facilities and services via our marketplace feature in the 8 Conlay app and through this, we will be able to conduct data-driven curation of services in the future.
What would you say is the best feature for residents of 8 Conlay?
Definitely the services you have access to; together with our hospitality partner Kempinski Hotel, we look forward to raising the bar of lifestyle services and amenities of branded residence homeowners.
This includes ensuring the quality of lifestyle that is available at 8 Conlay and that the property and facilities are maintained according to the 5-star luxury hotel standards – our partnership with Kempinski, will provide our residents with access to the hallmark hotel services such as private chef service, housekeeping, residential provisioning, tailoring and more.
