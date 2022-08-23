Launched on August 16 in shades of Moon, Dune and Earth, reality tv star Kim Kardashian has made sure there’s a pair of neutral-coloured Beats for you.

Apple‘s Beats Fit Pro were a “gamechanger” for Kim Kardashian, so much so that they got her thinking: Why don’t headphones, or tech products in general, come in neutral tones?

And after having that thought, Kim, with her same 24 hours in the day as you — albeit with a few hundred million more dollars and connections to the people that make decisions in the world — teamed up with an artist friend to put together a prototype of what that might look like, and pitched it to the Beats team. They went for it (obviously) and Beats x Kim were born.

Kim’s Beats Fit Pro comes in three shades: Moon, Dune and Earth, and each looks like a fitting companion to the other product lines in her empire, from neutral-toned shapewear brand to SKIMS to her SKKN skincare line.

There’s no denying they look good — if there’s any downside, it’s even more people talking to you because they don’t realise you have headphones in. Oh well.

The Kim Kardashian x Beats collaboration (US$199.99 / approx RM892) is now available on Apple.com and in-store.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong