Still unsure about what to get your loved ones this Christmas? We have put together a simple last-minute tech and lifestyle Christmas 2022 gift guide for you, so browse on — there’s bound to be something that’ll suit your friends and family.
It’s a cheer-spreading season, and what better way to ring in the Christmas spirit than to present your loved ones with something truly unique? With December 25 fast approaching, you might even feel like it’s crunch time but fret not; we’re here to help you. This last-minute gift guide comprises a variety of cool tech and lifestyle suggestions.
From homeware items and wearable tech to travel necessities and convertible laptops, there is something for everyone in your life. Some are new launches in conjunction with the festive period, while the others are presents curated specially for this unique tech and lifestyle gift guide for Christmas 2022.
So, keep scrolling and find yourself something you think your loved ones would adore. Saw an item you’d even get for yourself? We love that for you too.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur
A lifestyle and tech gift guide for Christmas 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
What better way to show appreciation to loved ones this festive season than Fendi’s first-ever collection offering home decor and lifestyle accessories? Following the Italian fashion house’s identity (think the O’Lock) and with Silvia Venturini Fendi’s creative direction, the collection is now part of the Fendi Casa universe. In the coveted ensemble, you will find candle holders, trays, boxes, porcelain sets, coffee cups, mugs, and more — all emanating the highly sought-after Fendi craftsmanship and elegance.
(Photo by Fendi)
The Lenovo Yoga 9i is created to cater to the ever-changing fast-paced society we live in, especially with hybrid lifestyles. Weighing only 1.4 kilogrammes, the laptop is easy to bring around and, with a full charge, has a battery life of 14 hours. It’s a versatile companion with its two-in-one convertible function that allows you to make the most of the Yoga 9i’s sleek look and feel.
(Photo by Lenovo)
A bag as a Christmas gift this year? Yes, please. Danish brand Ecco’s popular Pot Bag is a contemporary design made to suit any on-the-go lifestyle. In line with Ecco’s objective of a zero-waste future, sustainable materials are used for every Pot Bag. That includes recycled textiles from the brand’s personal tannery and Ecco-pioneered DriTan leather. The Pot Bag (priced at RM599) now comes in two variations — Ecco Textureblock Pot Bag and Ecco Hybrid Pot Bag. There’s also a mini which retails at RM239.
(Photo by Ecco)
There’s no denying that the festive season is in full swing and Royal Selangor is here to help you keep the gifting momentum going. Not sure what to get for your friends and family? Royal Selangor might have something for you from its Christmas gift guide, including Phonos Pod Amplifier, Anna Music Carousel, Limited Pooh and Piglet Figurine, Modernist Chess Set, Streamline Bottle Chiller, and 8515 Lidded Tankard. Truly, there are options for everyone!
(Photo by Royal Selangor)
The Suunto 9 Peak Pro is the perfect gift to show loved ones how much you care. Priced at RM3,199 for the titanium model, the multisports GPS watch is as powerful as it gets. Handcrafted completely with renewable energy in Finland, the Suunto 9 Peak Pro is light yet heavy with performance — offering a battery life of up to 21 days with everyday usage.
(Photo by Suunto)
To celebrate the festive period, Rimowa has introduced Pine and Raspberry — two new shades inspired by the Nordic forests. Pine is described as a neutral shade of green, whereas Raspberry is a striking pink hue. Signature Rimowa items such as the Personal Cross-Body Bag, iPhone cases, and the Essential suitcase collection are now all available in the new Christmas colours.
(Photo by Rimowa)
Treat your loved ones to an elevated sound experience this Christmas with products from Sonos — which now has its concept store in The Starhill, Kuala Lumpur. For home theatre aficionados, Sonos Beam is an all-in-one smart soundbar that provides a truly immersive listening experience. To up the ante, there’s also a wireless subwoofer, Sub Mini, to pair with the Sonos Beam. Prefer something lighter? Opt for the Sonos One or Sonos Roam. The sound systems are also good choices for their portability.
(Photo by Sonos)